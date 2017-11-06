November Deals & Steals

InStyle.com
Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:34 am
Get a free wallet when you buy the Simone clutch on rebeccaminkoff.com
pinterest
Get a free wallet when you buy the Simone clutch on rebeccaminkoff.com
As seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Stars like Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Hayden Panetierre are fans of this accessories designer. Check out rebeccaminkoff.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive a Cory black croc minkette with purchase of a Simone clutch.
Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff
15% off all purchases on andrewmarc.com
pinterest
15% off all purchases on andrewmarc.com
As seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Check out andrewmarc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive 15% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Andrew Marc
Win one of ten Palm Centro Smartphones!
pinterest
Win one of ten Palm Centro Smartphones!
Light and small, this compact phone is available in a sassy pink color! Check out palm.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of Palm
Win one of three living room revival giveaways from Sure Fit
pinterest
Win one of three living room revival giveaways from Sure Fit
Revamp your living space with home accents from Sure Fit. Check out surefit.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of Surefit
Win a &#36;500 shopping spree on Barefoottess.com
pinterest
Win a $500 shopping spree on Barefoottess.com
Known for stocking its shelves with hard-to-find sizes for shoe-lovers, this shop has celebrity fans like Paris Hilton, Jessica Biel and Geena Davis. Check out Barefoottess.com for a chance to win from October 24th to November 30th.
Courtesy of barefoottess.com
Win a Gerard Darel handbag
pinterest
Win a Gerard Darel handbag
Stars like Cameron Diaz and Eva Longoria Parker dig this handbag line. Check out delcina.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of Delcina.com
Win a 10k gold and black diamond anaconda necklace from St. Kilda
pinterest
Win a 10k gold and black diamond anaconda necklace from St. Kilda
After living in an Israeli artist colony, Nora Kogan became passionate about designing jewelry and started her own collection, named after the Australian neighborhood where she was raised. Celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Keri Russell-this is her favorite necklace- are fans. Check out stkildajewelry.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of St. Kilda Jewelry
Win one of five Avon gift bags
pinterest
Win one of five Avon gift bags
Indulge in "The Ultimate Beauty Breakthrough Basket from Avon"-a complete skincare regimen containing products that utilize Avon's ANEW technology. Fans of this beauty brand include Meaghan Good and Christina Milian. For more free Avon products and skin consultations, check out the Avon Beauty Breakthrough Tour, stopping in cities around the country through November. Check out avon.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of Avon
Win one of five Coral Mala Bracelets from Sacred Charms
pinterest
Win one of five Coral Mala Bracelets from Sacred Charms
Yoga-loving celebs like Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson have this bracelet and Drew Barrymoore is a fan of the collection. Check out sacredcharms.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of Sacred Charms
Win one of 25 ruffle foldover pants from So Low Clothing
pinterest
Win one of 25 ruffle foldover pants from So Low Clothing
When Sarah Siegel-Magness started designing her low-rise styles, stars like Christina Aguilera, Lucy Liu, Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton took notice. Check out solowstyle.com for a chance to win plus use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of So Low Clothing
Win a 5th Avenue Bath Co. set
pinterest
Win a 5th Avenue Bath Co. set
Pamper yourself with this gift set from 5th Avenue Bath Co. Check out 5thavenuebathco.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Courtesy of 5th Avenue Bath Co.
20% off your purchases on jaysonhomeandgarden.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on jaysonhomeandgarden.com
This Chicago home furnishings shop carries luxe pieces sure to spruce up your living space. Check out jaysonhomeandgarden.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Jaysonhomeandgarden.com
25% off your purchases on loverocksny.com
pinterest
25% off your purchases on loverocksny.com
As the site's name suggests, New York-based designer Limor Ratzabi Senker designs her jewelry collection with love. Sarah Jessica Parker has this locket, and stars like Hayden Panetierre, Hilary Duff and Kelly Ripa are also fans of her pieces. Check out loverocksny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Loverocksny.com
20% off your purchases on urbanchiconline.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on urbanchiconline.com
This trendy shop carries lines like Milly, Tory Burch and Tibi. Check out urbanchiconline.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Urbanchiconline.com
20% off your purchases on freddyandma.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on freddyandma.com
Stars like Sienna Miller, Courteney Cox and Gabrielle Union are fans of this accessories designer. Check out freddyandma.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Freddyandma.com
20% off your purchases on maeveriley.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on maeveriley.com
A former hair stylist and teacher, Michelle Smith now owns this C.A. boutique, chock full of trendy clothing and accessories for women and men. Check out maeveriley.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Maeveriley.com
25% off your purchases on bryceandbouji.com
pinterest
25% off your purchases on bryceandbouji.com
After designing stints at Laundry by Shelli Segal and Forever 21, Jen Wilder launched her own collection of sophisticated and contemporary women's clothing. Check out bryceandbouji.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Bryceandbouji.com
20% off your purchases on shopshebang.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on shopshebang.com
This Chicago accessories shop carries lines from Catherine Weitzman, Alexis Bittar and Gara Danielle. Check out shopshebang.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Shopshebang.com
20% off your purchases on nunesfarms.com
pinterest
20% off your purchases on nunesfarms.com
From chocolate-dipped almonds and almond caramel chews to English toffee, this California-based family ranch offers a delicious assortment of treats. Check out nunesfarms.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Nunesfarms.com
1 of 20

Advertisement
1 of 19 Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Get a free wallet when you buy the Simone clutch on rebeccaminkoff.com

As seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Stars like Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Hayden Panetierre are fans of this accessories designer. Check out rebeccaminkoff.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive a Cory black croc minkette with purchase of a Simone clutch.
Advertisement
2 of 19 Courtesy of Andrew Marc

15% off all purchases on andrewmarc.com

As seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Check out andrewmarc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive 15% off all purchases.
3 of 19 Courtesy of Palm

Win one of ten Palm Centro Smartphones!

Light and small, this compact phone is available in a sassy pink color! Check out palm.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
4 of 19 Courtesy of Surefit

Win one of three living room revival giveaways from Sure Fit

Revamp your living space with home accents from Sure Fit. Check out surefit.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
5 of 19 Courtesy of barefoottess.com

Win a $500 shopping spree on Barefoottess.com

Known for stocking its shelves with hard-to-find sizes for shoe-lovers, this shop has celebrity fans like Paris Hilton, Jessica Biel and Geena Davis. Check out Barefoottess.com for a chance to win from October 24th to November 30th.
Advertisement
6 of 19 Courtesy of Delcina.com

Win a Gerard Darel handbag

Stars like Cameron Diaz and Eva Longoria Parker dig this handbag line. Check out delcina.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
7 of 19 Courtesy of St. Kilda Jewelry

Win a 10k gold and black diamond anaconda necklace from St. Kilda

After living in an Israeli artist colony, Nora Kogan became passionate about designing jewelry and started her own collection, named after the Australian neighborhood where she was raised. Celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Keri Russell-this is her favorite necklace- are fans. Check out stkildajewelry.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
8 of 19 Courtesy of Avon

Win one of five Avon gift bags

Indulge in "The Ultimate Beauty Breakthrough Basket from Avon"-a complete skincare regimen containing products that utilize Avon's ANEW technology. Fans of this beauty brand include Meaghan Good and Christina Milian. For more free Avon products and skin consultations, check out the Avon Beauty Breakthrough Tour, stopping in cities around the country through November. Check out avon.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
9 of 19 Courtesy of Sacred Charms

Win one of five Coral Mala Bracelets from Sacred Charms

Yoga-loving celebs like Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson have this bracelet and Drew Barrymoore is a fan of the collection. Check out sacredcharms.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
10 of 19 Courtesy of So Low Clothing

Win one of 25 ruffle foldover pants from So Low Clothing

When Sarah Siegel-Magness started designing her low-rise styles, stars like Christina Aguilera, Lucy Liu, Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton took notice. Check out solowstyle.com for a chance to win plus use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
11 of 19 Courtesy of 5th Avenue Bath Co.

Win a 5th Avenue Bath Co. set

Pamper yourself with this gift set from 5th Avenue Bath Co. Check out 5thavenuebathco.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
Advertisement
12 of 19 Courtesy of Jaysonhomeandgarden.com

20% off your purchases on jaysonhomeandgarden.com

This Chicago home furnishings shop carries luxe pieces sure to spruce up your living space. Check out jaysonhomeandgarden.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
13 of 19 Courtesy of Loverocksny.com

25% off your purchases on loverocksny.com

As the site's name suggests, New York-based designer Limor Ratzabi Senker designs her jewelry collection with love. Sarah Jessica Parker has this locket, and stars like Hayden Panetierre, Hilary Duff and Kelly Ripa are also fans of her pieces. Check out loverocksny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
14 of 19 Courtesy of Urbanchiconline.com

20% off your purchases on urbanchiconline.com

This trendy shop carries lines like Milly, Tory Burch and Tibi. Check out urbanchiconline.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
15 of 19 Courtesy of Freddyandma.com

20% off your purchases on freddyandma.com

Stars like Sienna Miller, Courteney Cox and Gabrielle Union are fans of this accessories designer. Check out freddyandma.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
16 of 19 Courtesy of Maeveriley.com

20% off your purchases on maeveriley.com

A former hair stylist and teacher, Michelle Smith now owns this C.A. boutique, chock full of trendy clothing and accessories for women and men. Check out maeveriley.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
17 of 19 Courtesy of Bryceandbouji.com

25% off your purchases on bryceandbouji.com

After designing stints at Laundry by Shelli Segal and Forever 21, Jen Wilder launched her own collection of sophisticated and contemporary women's clothing. Check out bryceandbouji.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
18 of 19 Courtesy of Shopshebang.com

20% off your purchases on shopshebang.com

This Chicago accessories shop carries lines from Catherine Weitzman, Alexis Bittar and Gara Danielle. Check out shopshebang.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
19 of 19 Courtesy of Nunesfarms.com

20% off your purchases on nunesfarms.com

From chocolate-dipped almonds and almond caramel chews to English toffee, this California-based family ranch offers a delicious assortment of treats. Check out nunesfarms.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!