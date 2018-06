November 9-15

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. In celebration of Sesame Street's 40th birthday, the First Lady stopped by the set to tape a public service announcement with Elmo on the importance of healthy eating and exercise. amp#91; Huffingtonpost.com amp#93;2. Lily Loves Green-Lily Pulitzer is teaming up with America Recycles Week on an eco-friendly capsule collection, plus encouraging customers to recycle old prom dresses! amp#91; FashionWeekDaily.com amp#93;3. After two seasons at Louis Vuitton, Madonna is lending her modeling chops to Dolce amp Gabbana as the new face of their Spring/Summer 2010 campaign. amp#91; PeopleStyleWatch.com amp#93;4. Get the scoop on Leighton Meester's red-hot, high-fashion music video Somebody to Love. amp#91; Stylelist.com amp#93;5. Match your nails to your emails-Dell has partnered with OPI Nail Lacquers on custom laptop shades designed after your favorite polishes like this chic, metallic grey. amp#91; Dell.com amp#93;6. Salma Hayek's '80s Chanel ball gown is just one of the items available on HauteLook's special Decades and Decadestwo sale-hurry, the sale ends today! amp#91; Style.com amp#93;