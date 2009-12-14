November 30-December 6

30 of 32 Splash News; Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Jeans

Victoria Beckham Does Denim, Again

Victoria Beckham has been quite successful with the Victoria Beckham Collection, with everyone from Blake Lively to Elle Macpherson spotted in her dresses. And now she wants to take over the denim world-again. Beckham is relaunching her dVb denim line this spring with a new name, Victoria Beckham Denim, and a sleeker, edgier aesthetic. The posh mother of three was already spotted in the line's skinny jeans with insets and you can look forward to cool-girl cutoffs, worn-in denim jackets and oversize baggy jeans that look perfect with tiny T-shirts and Beckham's signature platforms.



- Joyann King