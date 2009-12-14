November 30-December 6

InStyle.com
Dec 13, 2009 @ 11:07 pm
<p>Find the Best Short Cut for You</p>
pinterest
Find the Best Short Cut for You

Admit it-you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!

Try on Victoria Beckham's sleek cut

Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's tidy pixie

Try on Ellen DeGeneres's short shag

Try on Halle Berry's elegant crop

-Hannah Morrill

Larry Busacca/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage
cyber sale week - shopbop - kitson
pinterest
Up to 30% Off Perfect Party Clothes!
Our week of designer discounts comes to an end today and as a parting gift, we're getting you ready for the weekend! Shop the season's best jumpsuits from Shopbop.com (far left) and all the sexy accessories on offer from Kitson (near left, top and bottom) at prices up to 30% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST (note Shopbop.com's exception):
20 percent off all full-priced jumpsuits on Shopbop.com: (code no longer valid)
30 percent off everything on Shopkitson.com: (code no longer valid)
20 percent off everything on Shoptheskinny.com: (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
lunchtime links
pinterest
Penelope Cruz Gets in the Mood, Plus Miley Cyrus's Newest Accessory

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ho, Ho, Ho! The President and his family spread holiday cheer at the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

2. According to a recent poll, Chanel No. 5 is the most seductive scent-spray and date away! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;

3. Lily Allen wants to give up music completely to focus on fashion! amp#91;Grazia.co.ukamp#93;

4. How did Penelope Cruz get in the mood for her sexy dance scenes in Nine? The answer will shock you! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

5. Check out Fashionair's latest Chic Fix episode for more stylish gift ideas! amp#91;Fashionair.comamp#93;

6. Miley Cyrus gets inked-and her tattoo of choice is a smart reminder! amp#91;DailyPost.co.ukamp#93;

Dennis Brack/Pool/Sipa; Courtesy of Chanel; Courtesy of Interview; Courtesy of Essie; Courtesy of
Gwyneth Paltrow - GOOP - gift guide
pinterest
Shop Gwyneth's Holiday Gift List
Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood's hottest stars, a doting mother of two and a taste-making fashionista. In her latest GOOP newsletter, the superstar takes time to offer up some insight on holiday gifts-make them personal, she says! Paltrow puts the thought back into holiday shopping with gifts that benefit charitable organizations, are eco-friendly or come with exclusive discounts. We love the monogrammed L.L. Bean tote, lookalike Chloe In Style dolls and perfectly charmed Ten Thousand Things necklace. See more of Paltrow's personalized holiday gifts at Goop.com.

- Joyann King
Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto; Courtesy of Ten Thousand things; Courtesy of LL Bean; Courtesy of Chloe
Julia Roberts - Lancome
pinterest
Julia Roberts Signs with Lancome
Who is Lancome's next pretty woman? Julia Roberts, herself! The actress has been tapped by the beauty brand to be its “global ambassadress,” although her exact duties won’t be revealed until early next year. "Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancome's values," President Youcef Nabi told WWD. Roberts will join the ranks of other big screen names involved in current beauty campaigns: Cate Blanchett for SK-II, Halle Berry for Revlon and Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein.

- Enid Portuguez
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Michelle Obama - green tree
pinterest
The Obamas Recycle Ornaments!
Michelle Obama doesn't need a slew of new shiny ornaments for her family's Christmas tree, she has over 800 from the White House's warehouse to choose from! Instead of buying new ornaments this year, the First Lady has asked local community groups to re-vamp ones from past administrations with tributes to local landmarks. Her tree's theme is "Reflect. Rejoice. Renew." and will be decorated in a warm palette of brown, gold, claret and cinnamon. Obama has also chosen to feature only seven trees in the White House (far fewer than previous seasons), for a practical, but still festive decking of the halls.

See more pictures of the White House holiday decorations at Mrs-O.org.

- Joyann King
Olivier Douliery/ABACAUSA
top tweets
pinterest
@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week
Nail polish is always a hot topic in our Twitterverse (especially when we're giving away over 1200 bottles!). And who can resist dresses and diamonds? Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:

1. Is your boyfriend about to pop the question? Make sure he sees this first!
2. 8 stylish dresses under $100!
3. Dear Blair Waldorf, Please bring back the headbands!
4. 20 days of free nail polish!
5. Vanessa Hudgens has one of hottest celebrity hairstyles of 2009!

Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
Courtesy of Chick Downtown; Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto; Lee Broomfield
Ivanka Trump - New York Proposal
pinterest
Ivanka Trump Makes Proposing Easy
Popping the question can be nerve-wracking, so newly married Ivanka Trump has taken her fine jewelry collection full service-offering a New York Proposal Package to any guy who buys a engagement ring from her Bridal Bar. The package includes a complimentary one-night stay at the Trump International Hotel, champagne, roses, a candlelit dinner and breakfast in the bed the next morning. Sounds like happily ever after to us!

- Joyann King
Brian Marcus; Courtesy of Ivanka Trump jewelry
gossip girl - L'Objet
pinterest
Set a Gossip Girl Tabletop
Secrets and scandals were flying at Rufus and Lily’s Thanksgiving feast on this week's Gossip Girl, but what really caught our attention was their sumptuous, over-the-top dinner table! The gorgeous gold dinnerware is from L'Objet's Agean Gold collection and sparkles just enough under candlelight, setting the perfect mood for any dinner party. Incorporate these pieces into your tabletop this month for a super luxe (and hopefully drama-free) holiday bash.

Chargers and serving plates, $84- $540; at l-objet.com.
Antique gold serving set, $170; at l-objet.com.

- Kate Donovan
Courtesy of The CW; Courtesy of L'Objet
Proenza Schouler Launches Shopping, Plus Robert Pattinson Gets Cupcaked!
pinterest
Proenza Schouler Launches Shopping, Plus Robert Pattinson Gets Cupcaked!

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Who better suited to help Mayor Bloomberg light the Rockefeller Christmas tree than Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog? amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;

2. Your computer just became the hottest spotting spot thanks to Proenza Schouler's newly-launched shopping site! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

3. Check out the sweetest daddy's girl moments of the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

4. Your next little black dress will be anything but boring thanks to Victor amp Rolf's new capsule collection chock full of beautiful bow details and soft flowing silhouettes. amp#91;RedCarpet-FashionAwards.comamp#93;

5. Now you can lick Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner's gorgeous faces-literally. A New Jersey bakery is cooking up cupcakes in their likeness! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

6. Jessica Szohr and other Gossip Girl star's fight global poverty in a new public service announcement from One.org. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

Courtesy of Jim Henson Productions; Courtesy of Proenza Schouler; Getty Images; Courtesy of Victor & Rolf; Courtesy of Sweet Avenue Bakery; Courtesy of The CW
Nicole Kidman - Dior Homme jeans
pinterest
Dior Homme For Girls
Celebs like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett have been wearing Dior Homme suits on the red carpet for ages thanks to their signature ultra-slim designs, and now the label is officially catering to women! Creative Director, Kris Van Assche, just announced a collection of Dior Homme jeans for women called Petite Taille, which means size small. The super skinny denim will be sold starting this spring in every wash from bleach to black. Prices range from $407 to $1,185 for the more luxe styles. Van Assche told WWD that he is starting with collection with jeans because they are a "key and important unisex item galvanizing all wardrobes."

- Joyann King
Theo Wargo/WireImage; Courtesy of Dior Homme
Up to 40% Off Winter Boots and Lingerie
pinterest
Up to 40% Off Winter Boots and Lingerie
We're on day four of our week-long flash sales and today we are bringing you boots, bras and beauty products galore! Shop from designers like Anne Klein (far left), Jemma Kidd Makeup (middle) and Mimi Holiday Lingerie (near left) at up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
25 percent off all boots, except Frye, on Piperlime.com (code no longer valid)
25 percent off everything on TheFairest.com (code no longer valid)
40 percent off everything on Azaleasnyc.com (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Piperlime; Courtesy of The Fairest; Courtesy of Azaleas NYC
Beyonce and Taylor Top Grammy Noms
pinterest
Beyonce and Taylor Top Grammy Noms
Our adorable December cover girl Taylor Swift continues her rise to superstardom, receiving eight Grammy nominations last night, only two behind Beyonce's outstanding ten! Both stars are nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. "I started freaking out and jumping up and down," Swift told the Associated Press.

Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 2010 Grammy Awards, airing January 31st on CBS.

- Joyann King
Jason Merritt/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gucci - UNICEF - Elle Macpherson
pinterest
Gucci Goes Safari For Charity
Animal lovers, take note! This holiday season, Gucci has teamed up with UNICEF on a limited-edition collection of animal cartoon bags, coin purses and key chains. Inspired by Michael Roberts’s illustrated book, Snowman in Africa, the accessories line features monkeys, elephants, snakes and the book’s titular snowman. A quarter of the purchase price ($195-$695) benefits children with HIV/AIDS, and Elle Macpherson is already doing her part to support the cause! The supermodel was spotted carrying the collection's elephant print bag. The line is being sold until December 31st, so snag one for that fun-loving girl on your holiday shopping list and pat yourself on the back for your charitable contribution.

- Enid Portuguez
Splash News; Courtesy of Gucci
cyber sale week
pinterest
Up to 50% Off Bold Baubles and Beauty Products
We're half way through our week of flash sales and today it's time to give your jewelry box and vanity some love! Save up to 40% off baubles and beauty products and load up on Juicy Couture for 50% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
40 percent off all Blu Bijoux on Maxandchloe.com (code no longer valid)
50 percent off Juicy Couture on Couturecandy.com (code no longer valid)
20 percent off everything on Philosophy.com (code no longer valid)
40 percent off Jamie Young lighting on Laylagrayce.com , plus 20 percent off the rest of the site! (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Philosophy; Courtesy of Max and Chloe
Twilight - J Brand - Ashley Greene - Taylor Lautner - Kristen Stewart
pinterest
Twilight Stars Love J Brand Jeans
The cast of the Twilight Saga spend a lot of time together and it shows-in their style! The stars all rely on a jeans-heavy look perfect for traveling the globe and their current go-to label for cool denim is J Brand. Ashley Greene was recently spotted in their dark pencil-leg style tucked into boots, while Kristen Stewart paired their skinnier style in ghost with edgy oxfords. Even the boys are getting involved-Taylor Lautner dressed up J Brand Denim Co.'s slim straight-leg jean in outlaw with a vest for a red carpet appearance.

Shop all J Brand jeans.

- Joyann King
Saleem Elatab-AhmadElatab/Splash; Carlos Alvarez/Getty; Splash News
Sharon Stone Designs Jewelry, Vote on Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Gown
pinterest
Sharon Stone Designs Jewelry, Vote on Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Gown

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Sharon Stone has partnered with Damiani on an Elton John-inspired charitable jewelry collection. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

2. The First Lady is wrapping up a year of impeccable style, check out these Michelle Obama-inspired gift ideas. amp#91;Mrs-O.orgamp#93;

3. Give yourself a break-those flawless Victoria's Secret runway models attribute their perfect bums to loads of makeup! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

4. Calling all Twihards! The saga's finale is reportedly being split into two films-more Edward Cullen viewing for us! amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;

5. To celebrate Lanvin's 120th anniversary, Alber Elbaz put his literal stamp on French postage! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

6. What designer should Chelsea Clinton wear on her wedding day-Vera Wang or Oscar de la Renta, vote now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

Tristan Gregory/Retna; Courtesy of Carole Tanenbaum; Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty; Courtesy of IMDB; Courtesy of Lanvin; Frank Micelotta/Getty
Roland Mouret - Rainbow Project - netaporter
pinterest
Roland Mouret's Rainbow Dresses
We're loving Roland Mouret's new limited-edition collection of seven minidresses for Net-a-porter.com. Called RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project, the exclusive collection lives up to its name, featuring Mouret's signature sculptural designs in look-at-me hues like turquoise, fuchsia and orange. "This collection is... easy to wear and to take from daytime into cocktail hour," Mouret told WWD. The dresses go on sale today and prices range from $1,495 to $3,070.

Shop the RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project collection.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Net a Porter
Simon Doonan - White House - Christmas
pinterest
Simon Doonan Decorates White House
Who better to ready the White House ready for the holidays than the fun-loving, eccentric Creative Director of Barneys New York, Simon Doonan? The New York Times reports that Doonan has been tapped as the official decorator for the season. Past Barneys' window themes have included hippies and Warhol and this year Doonan paid homage to Saturday Night Live, so no doubt Doonan will put his irreverent twist on holiday decor in DC. While the theme has not yet been revealed, rumor has it a selection of children's artwork will be featured. We can't wait!

- Joyann King
Greg Pease & Associates Inc; Amy Sussman/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty
20 Days of Free Nail Polish!
pinterest
20 Days of Free Nail Polish!
Twitter and nail polish-if our numbers are any indication, these are a few of your favorite things. So for the month of December, we're bringing them together with a huge giveaway of over 1200 bottles of the hottest shades from the best brands. Each weekday of the month, checkout our Twitter page ("twitter.com/instyle") at 1:00pm EST for a special message. Be one of the first to re-tweet it and you'll win!

Browse through every shade we're giving away and mark your calendar with your favorites now!

-Hannah Morrill
Courtesy of Zoya; Sean O'Kane (3)
Twitter Turns (RED) For World AIDS Day
pinterest
Twitter Turns (RED)
To raise awareness about the global HIV/AIDS crisis, Twitter is turning (RED) today. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are among the concerned citizens marking World AIDS Day by changing the color of their tweet text in support of (RED), which raises funds to fight the spread of the disease through the sale of special products from partners like Emporio Armani, Apple and Starbucks. Not on Twitter? Show your support by shopping for items from the (PRODUCT)RED collection.

amp#149; World AIDS Day T-shirt by Stella McCartney for Gap, $28; visit gap.com for stores.

amp#149; Dell Inspiron Mini 10v laptop, $299; at dell.com.

amp#149; Converse (RED) Chuck Taylor hi-top sneakers, $50; at converse.com.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa; Courtesy of Project RED (3)
Lady Gaga - Jean Paul Gaultier - Alex Noble - Keko Hainswheeler - Viktor & Rolf - Atsuko Kudo - House of Blue Eyes - Tour de Force - Video Music Awards
pinterest
Lady Gaga Tops Google
Marisa Mayer of Google stopped by the Today show this morning to discuss this year's top-searched terms, and it is no surprise that the sensational Lady Gaga was right up there with swine flu, Twitter and the late Michael Jackson. Gaga has made headlines this year not just for her stream of hit singles, but also for her daring fashion choices. From button and bow hairstyles to pantless ensembles, Lady Gaga continually shocked us with her totally gaga get-ups! “People are always wondering what she looks like. She looks different all the time,” Mayer said.

- Joyann King
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Lunchtime Links
pinterest
Louboutin Loves J. Lo's Song, Plus Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Curls

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. amp#91;IvankaTrumpCollection.comamp#93;

2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas amp The Administration. amp#91;People.comamp#93;

4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly years-what do you think of his new hairdo? amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty; Courtesy of Net a Porter; Courtesy of Hollywood Records; Courtesy of IMBD; Andrew Shawaf/PacificCoastNews; Courtesy of Mango
Suri Cruise - Katie Holmes - heels
pinterest
Katie Holmes On Suri's Heels
Suri Cruise caught our attention when she was spotted in a tiny pair of metallic d'Orsay pumps and now her mom is speaking up. “She, like every little girl-she loves my high heels,” Katie Holmes told Access Hollywood. "They're actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."

- Joyann King
Splash News
cyber sale week - chickdowntown - pixiemarket
pinterest
Up to 40% Off Sexy Dresses and Designer Jeans
It’s the second day of our week-long flash sales and we are bringing savings to you on two of your favorite wardrobe staples-dresses and jeans! Shop a few of our favorite stores for edgy party dresses and must-have denim at prices up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Pixiemarket.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 40 percent off all denim on Chickdowntown.com (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Pixiemarket; Courtesy of ChickDowntown
le Metier de beaute - gifts
pinterest
Most Stylish Stocking Stuffer: Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Lip Palette
Red lipstick is one of the absolute hottest trends this holiday season-but who would ever dare to buy a shade without trying it on? The answer: Le Metier de Beaute’s Kaleidoscope Lip Palette in Red Rapture ($95.00), which comes equipped with four universal hues ranging from deep burgundy to tomato red. She can mix and match her perfect shade with these creamy, antioxidant and emollient rich formulations.

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

- Hannah Morrill
Courtesy of Le Metier De Beaute
Zac Posen - Target
pinterest
Zac Posen Designs For Target
Take a break from Cyber Monday shopping and mark your calendars now-WWD is reporting that Zac Posen has signed on to design a capsule collection for Target's Go International series, with a line premiering in stores and online starting April 25, 2010. This news comes just two weeks after Posen announced another lower-priced collection, Z Spoke, which debuts this spring exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. With prices for his Target line rumored to start at $15 and his new Z Spoke collection starting at only $78, even star fans like Claire Danes, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow are sure to be swooning.

Shop Zac Posen's current collection.

- Joyann King
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Rodarte - Target
pinterest
Rodarte For Target Countdown
Starting planning your purchases and plan of attack, because Rodarte's much-anticipated Go International collection for Target debuts in store and online in less than 3 weeks-December 20th! With $30 lace cardigans in bold colors like mustard yellow and lingerie-inspired tulle slip dresses for only $40, this collection is sure to be a sell-out. We can't wait to get our hands on the outfit-making leopard bow belt that for only $13 makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Just keep your camera handy as you might just rub elbows with fellow Rodarte fans, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson, perusing the racks at Target.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Target
Lunchtime Links
pinterest
Coco Rocha To Design Clothing, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Caught Wearing GapKids

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Model Coco Rocha is lending her style to her very own clothing line and wants you to help her name it! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

2. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy performed a duet with Harry Connick, Jr. on television wearing a Stella McCartney for GapKids jacket-vote on her choice now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

3. Chopard designed special (and quite spectacular!) jewels for the leading ladies of Nine, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

4. Paul amp Joe designed a limited edition collection for theOutnet.com which goes on sale tomorrow and includes this holiday party-perfect gold sequin dress. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;

5. Chelsea Clinton will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky, thanks to a Thanksgiving holiday proposal! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

6. DKNY's new "How to Wear a Cozy" iPhone application shows you step-by-step how to get the most style out of this already-versatile sweater. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Courtesy of The Weinstein Company; Steinberg/Adao/INFGoff; Courtesy of DKNY
Victoria Beckham - Denim - dVb
pinterest
Victoria Beckham Does Denim, Again
Victoria Beckham has been quite successful with the Victoria Beckham Collection, with everyone from Blake Lively to Elle Macpherson spotted in her dresses. And now she wants to take over the denim world-again. Beckham is relaunching her dVb denim line this spring with a new name, Victoria Beckham Denim, and a sleeker, edgier aesthetic. The posh mother of three was already spotted in the line's skinny jeans with insets and you can look forward to cool-girl cutoffs, worn-in denim jackets and oversize baggy jeans that look perfect with tiny T-shirts and Beckham's signature platforms.

- Joyann King
Splash News; Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Jeans
Cyber Sale Week - Revolveclothing - Intermix - Satineboutique
pinterest
Up to 40% Off Party Dresses and Sexy Accessories
Today is Cyber Monday and the first day of our week-long limited-time flash sales. Our gift to you? Shop some of our favorite stores for party dresses, sexy accessories and statement jewels at prices up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Revolveclothing.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 20 percent off everything on Intermixonline.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; An additional discount on Satineboutique.com's site-wide sale- a total savings of up to 40 percent off! (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Revolve Clothing; Courtesy of Intermix (2)
GIFT GUIDE - RUMBATIME
pinterest
Most Stylish Gift for Him: RumbaTime Watches
Strapped for cash and ideas on what to give that fashionable, on-the-go guy in your life? RumbaTime watches combine style and functionality with a sporty, but sleek silicon design-not to mention their budget-friendly $20 price tag! These waterproof watches come in an assortment of fun colors, from aquamarine and lavender to basic black, and are the perfect size to slip into his stocking.

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

- Enid Portuguez
Courtesy of Rumba
1 of 33

Advertisement
1 of 32 Larry Busacca/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Find the Best Short Cut for You

Admit it-you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!

Try on Victoria Beckham's sleek cut

Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's tidy pixie

Try on Ellen DeGeneres's short shag

Try on Halle Berry's elegant crop

-Hannah Morrill

Advertisement
2 of 32

Up to 30% Off Perfect Party Clothes!

Our week of designer discounts comes to an end today and as a parting gift, we're getting you ready for the weekend! Shop the season's best jumpsuits from Shopbop.com (far left) and all the sexy accessories on offer from Kitson (near left, top and bottom) at prices up to 30% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST (note Shopbop.com's exception):
20 percent off all full-priced jumpsuits on Shopbop.com: (code no longer valid)
30 percent off everything on Shopkitson.com: (code no longer valid)
20 percent off everything on Shoptheskinny.com: (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
3 of 32 Dennis Brack/Pool/Sipa; Courtesy of Chanel; Courtesy of Interview; Courtesy of Essie; Courtesy of

Penelope Cruz Gets in the Mood, Plus Miley Cyrus's Newest Accessory


LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ho, Ho, Ho! The President and his family spread holiday cheer at the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

2. According to a recent poll, Chanel No. 5 is the most seductive scent-spray and date away! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;

3. Lily Allen wants to give up music completely to focus on fashion! amp#91;Grazia.co.ukamp#93;

4. How did Penelope Cruz get in the mood for her sexy dance scenes in Nine? The answer will shock you! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

5. Check out Fashionair's latest Chic Fix episode for more stylish gift ideas! amp#91;Fashionair.comamp#93;

6. Miley Cyrus gets inked-and her tattoo of choice is a smart reminder! amp#91;DailyPost.co.ukamp#93;

Advertisement
4 of 32 Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto; Courtesy of Ten Thousand things; Courtesy of LL Bean; Courtesy of Chloe

Shop Gwyneth's Holiday Gift List

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood's hottest stars, a doting mother of two and a taste-making fashionista. In her latest GOOP newsletter, the superstar takes time to offer up some insight on holiday gifts-make them personal, she says! Paltrow puts the thought back into holiday shopping with gifts that benefit charitable organizations, are eco-friendly or come with exclusive discounts. We love the monogrammed L.L. Bean tote, lookalike Chloe In Style dolls and perfectly charmed Ten Thousand Things necklace. See more of Paltrow's personalized holiday gifts at Goop.com.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
5 of 32 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Julia Roberts Signs with Lancome

Who is Lancome's next pretty woman? Julia Roberts, herself! The actress has been tapped by the beauty brand to be its “global ambassadress,” although her exact duties won’t be revealed until early next year. "Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancome's values," President Youcef Nabi told WWD. Roberts will join the ranks of other big screen names involved in current beauty campaigns: Cate Blanchett for SK-II, Halle Berry for Revlon and Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein.

- Enid Portuguez
Advertisement
6 of 32 Olivier Douliery/ABACAUSA

The Obamas Recycle Ornaments!

Michelle Obama doesn't need a slew of new shiny ornaments for her family's Christmas tree, she has over 800 from the White House's warehouse to choose from! Instead of buying new ornaments this year, the First Lady has asked local community groups to re-vamp ones from past administrations with tributes to local landmarks. Her tree's theme is "Reflect. Rejoice. Renew." and will be decorated in a warm palette of brown, gold, claret and cinnamon. Obama has also chosen to feature only seven trees in the White House (far fewer than previous seasons), for a practical, but still festive decking of the halls.

See more pictures of the White House holiday decorations at Mrs-O.org.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
7 of 32 Courtesy of Chick Downtown; Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto; Lee Broomfield

@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

Nail polish is always a hot topic in our Twitterverse (especially when we're giving away over 1200 bottles!). And who can resist dresses and diamonds? Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:

1. Is your boyfriend about to pop the question? Make sure he sees this first!
2. 8 stylish dresses under $100!
3. Dear Blair Waldorf, Please bring back the headbands!
4. 20 days of free nail polish!
5. Vanessa Hudgens has one of hottest celebrity hairstyles of 2009!

Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
Advertisement
8 of 32 Brian Marcus; Courtesy of Ivanka Trump jewelry

Ivanka Trump Makes Proposing Easy

Popping the question can be nerve-wracking, so newly married Ivanka Trump has taken her fine jewelry collection full service-offering a New York Proposal Package to any guy who buys a engagement ring from her Bridal Bar. The package includes a complimentary one-night stay at the Trump International Hotel, champagne, roses, a candlelit dinner and breakfast in the bed the next morning. Sounds like happily ever after to us!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
9 of 32 Courtesy of The CW; Courtesy of L'Objet

Set a Gossip Girl Tabletop

Secrets and scandals were flying at Rufus and Lily’s Thanksgiving feast on this week's Gossip Girl, but what really caught our attention was their sumptuous, over-the-top dinner table! The gorgeous gold dinnerware is from L'Objet's Agean Gold collection and sparkles just enough under candlelight, setting the perfect mood for any dinner party. Incorporate these pieces into your tabletop this month for a super luxe (and hopefully drama-free) holiday bash.

Chargers and serving plates, $84- $540; at l-objet.com.
Antique gold serving set, $170; at l-objet.com.

- Kate Donovan
Advertisement
10 of 32 Courtesy of Jim Henson Productions; Courtesy of Proenza Schouler; Getty Images; Courtesy of Victor & Rolf; Courtesy of Sweet Avenue Bakery; Courtesy of The CW

Proenza Schouler Launches Shopping, Plus Robert Pattinson Gets Cupcaked!


LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Who better suited to help Mayor Bloomberg light the Rockefeller Christmas tree than Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog? amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;

2. Your computer just became the hottest spotting spot thanks to Proenza Schouler's newly-launched shopping site! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

3. Check out the sweetest daddy's girl moments of the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

4. Your next little black dress will be anything but boring thanks to Victor amp Rolf's new capsule collection chock full of beautiful bow details and soft flowing silhouettes. amp#91;RedCarpet-FashionAwards.comamp#93;

5. Now you can lick Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner's gorgeous faces-literally. A New Jersey bakery is cooking up cupcakes in their likeness! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

6. Jessica Szohr and other Gossip Girl star's fight global poverty in a new public service announcement from One.org. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

Advertisement
11 of 32 Theo Wargo/WireImage; Courtesy of Dior Homme

Dior Homme For Girls

Celebs like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett have been wearing Dior Homme suits on the red carpet for ages thanks to their signature ultra-slim designs, and now the label is officially catering to women! Creative Director, Kris Van Assche, just announced a collection of Dior Homme jeans for women called Petite Taille, which means size small. The super skinny denim will be sold starting this spring in every wash from bleach to black. Prices range from $407 to $1,185 for the more luxe styles. Van Assche told WWD that he is starting with collection with jeans because they are a "key and important unisex item galvanizing all wardrobes."

- Joyann King
Advertisement
12 of 32 Courtesy of Piperlime; Courtesy of The Fairest; Courtesy of Azaleas NYC

Up to 40% Off Winter Boots and Lingerie

We're on day four of our week-long flash sales and today we are bringing you boots, bras and beauty products galore! Shop from designers like Anne Klein (far left), Jemma Kidd Makeup (middle) and Mimi Holiday Lingerie (near left) at up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
25 percent off all boots, except Frye, on Piperlime.com (code no longer valid)
25 percent off everything on TheFairest.com (code no longer valid)
40 percent off everything on Azaleasnyc.com (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
13 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyonce and Taylor Top Grammy Noms

Our adorable December cover girl Taylor Swift continues her rise to superstardom, receiving eight Grammy nominations last night, only two behind Beyonce's outstanding ten! Both stars are nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. "I started freaking out and jumping up and down," Swift told the Associated Press.

Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 2010 Grammy Awards, airing January 31st on CBS.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
14 of 32 Splash News; Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Goes Safari For Charity

Animal lovers, take note! This holiday season, Gucci has teamed up with UNICEF on a limited-edition collection of animal cartoon bags, coin purses and key chains. Inspired by Michael Roberts’s illustrated book, Snowman in Africa, the accessories line features monkeys, elephants, snakes and the book’s titular snowman. A quarter of the purchase price ($195-$695) benefits children with HIV/AIDS, and Elle Macpherson is already doing her part to support the cause! The supermodel was spotted carrying the collection's elephant print bag. The line is being sold until December 31st, so snag one for that fun-loving girl on your holiday shopping list and pat yourself on the back for your charitable contribution.

- Enid Portuguez
Advertisement
15 of 32 Courtesy of Philosophy; Courtesy of Max and Chloe

Up to 50% Off Bold Baubles and Beauty Products

We're half way through our week of flash sales and today it's time to give your jewelry box and vanity some love! Save up to 40% off baubles and beauty products and load up on Juicy Couture for 50% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
40 percent off all Blu Bijoux on Maxandchloe.com (code no longer valid)
50 percent off Juicy Couture on Couturecandy.com (code no longer valid)
20 percent off everything on Philosophy.com (code no longer valid)
40 percent off Jamie Young lighting on Laylagrayce.com , plus 20 percent off the rest of the site! (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
16 of 32 Saleem Elatab-AhmadElatab/Splash; Carlos Alvarez/Getty; Splash News

Twilight Stars Love J Brand Jeans

The cast of the Twilight Saga spend a lot of time together and it shows-in their style! The stars all rely on a jeans-heavy look perfect for traveling the globe and their current go-to label for cool denim is J Brand. Ashley Greene was recently spotted in their dark pencil-leg style tucked into boots, while Kristen Stewart paired their skinnier style in ghost with edgy oxfords. Even the boys are getting involved-Taylor Lautner dressed up J Brand Denim Co.'s slim straight-leg jean in outlaw with a vest for a red carpet appearance.

Shop all J Brand jeans.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
17 of 32 Tristan Gregory/Retna; Courtesy of Carole Tanenbaum; Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty; Courtesy of IMDB; Courtesy of Lanvin; Frank Micelotta/Getty

Sharon Stone Designs Jewelry, Vote on Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Gown


LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Sharon Stone has partnered with Damiani on an Elton John-inspired charitable jewelry collection. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

2. The First Lady is wrapping up a year of impeccable style, check out these Michelle Obama-inspired gift ideas. amp#91;Mrs-O.orgamp#93;

3. Give yourself a break-those flawless Victoria's Secret runway models attribute their perfect bums to loads of makeup! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

4. Calling all Twihards! The saga's finale is reportedly being split into two films-more Edward Cullen viewing for us! amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;

5. To celebrate Lanvin's 120th anniversary, Alber Elbaz put his literal stamp on French postage! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

6. What designer should Chelsea Clinton wear on her wedding day-Vera Wang or Oscar de la Renta, vote now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

Advertisement
18 of 32 Courtesy of Net a Porter

Roland Mouret's Rainbow Dresses

We're loving Roland Mouret's new limited-edition collection of seven minidresses for Net-a-porter.com. Called RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project, the exclusive collection lives up to its name, featuring Mouret's signature sculptural designs in look-at-me hues like turquoise, fuchsia and orange. "This collection is... easy to wear and to take from daytime into cocktail hour," Mouret told WWD. The dresses go on sale today and prices range from $1,495 to $3,070.

Shop the RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project collection.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
19 of 32 Greg Pease & Associates Inc; Amy Sussman/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Simon Doonan Decorates White House

Who better to ready the White House ready for the holidays than the fun-loving, eccentric Creative Director of Barneys New York, Simon Doonan? The New York Times reports that Doonan has been tapped as the official decorator for the season. Past Barneys' window themes have included hippies and Warhol and this year Doonan paid homage to Saturday Night Live, so no doubt Doonan will put his irreverent twist on holiday decor in DC. While the theme has not yet been revealed, rumor has it a selection of children's artwork will be featured. We can't wait!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
20 of 32 Courtesy of Zoya; Sean O'Kane (3)

20 Days of Free Nail Polish!

Twitter and nail polish-if our numbers are any indication, these are a few of your favorite things. So for the month of December, we're bringing them together with a huge giveaway of over 1200 bottles of the hottest shades from the best brands. Each weekday of the month, checkout our Twitter page ("twitter.com/instyle") at 1:00pm EST for a special message. Be one of the first to re-tweet it and you'll win!

Browse through every shade we're giving away and mark your calendar with your favorites now!

-Hannah Morrill
Advertisement
21 of 32 Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa; Courtesy of Project RED (3)

Twitter Turns (RED)

To raise awareness about the global HIV/AIDS crisis, Twitter is turning (RED) today. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are among the concerned citizens marking World AIDS Day by changing the color of their tweet text in support of (RED), which raises funds to fight the spread of the disease through the sale of special products from partners like Emporio Armani, Apple and Starbucks. Not on Twitter? Show your support by shopping for items from the (PRODUCT)RED collection.

amp#149; World AIDS Day T-shirt by Stella McCartney for Gap, $28; visit gap.com for stores.

amp#149; Dell Inspiron Mini 10v laptop, $299; at dell.com.

amp#149; Converse (RED) Chuck Taylor hi-top sneakers, $50; at converse.com.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Advertisement
22 of 32 Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lady Gaga Tops Google

Marisa Mayer of Google stopped by the Today show this morning to discuss this year's top-searched terms, and it is no surprise that the sensational Lady Gaga was right up there with swine flu, Twitter and the late Michael Jackson. Gaga has made headlines this year not just for her stream of hit singles, but also for her daring fashion choices. From button and bow hairstyles to pantless ensembles, Lady Gaga continually shocked us with her totally gaga get-ups! “People are always wondering what she looks like. She looks different all the time,” Mayer said.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
23 of 32 Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty; Courtesy of Net a Porter; Courtesy of Hollywood Records; Courtesy of IMBD; Andrew Shawaf/PacificCoastNews; Courtesy of Mango

Louboutin Loves J. Lo's Song, Plus Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Curls


LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. amp#91;IvankaTrumpCollection.comamp#93;

2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas amp The Administration. amp#91;People.comamp#93;

4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly years-what do you think of his new hairdo? amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

Advertisement
24 of 32 Splash News

Katie Holmes On Suri's Heels

Suri Cruise caught our attention when she was spotted in a tiny pair of metallic d'Orsay pumps and now her mom is speaking up. “She, like every little girl-she loves my high heels,” Katie Holmes told Access Hollywood. "They're actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."

- Joyann King
Advertisement
25 of 32 Courtesy of Pixiemarket; Courtesy of ChickDowntown

Up to 40% Off Sexy Dresses and Designer Jeans

It’s the second day of our week-long flash sales and we are bringing savings to you on two of your favorite wardrobe staples-dresses and jeans! Shop a few of our favorite stores for edgy party dresses and must-have denim at prices up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Pixiemarket.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 40 percent off all denim on Chickdowntown.com (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
26 of 32 Courtesy of Le Metier De Beaute

Most Stylish Stocking Stuffer: Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Lip Palette

Red lipstick is one of the absolute hottest trends this holiday season-but who would ever dare to buy a shade without trying it on? The answer: Le Metier de Beaute’s Kaleidoscope Lip Palette in Red Rapture ($95.00), which comes equipped with four universal hues ranging from deep burgundy to tomato red. She can mix and match her perfect shade with these creamy, antioxidant and emollient rich formulations.

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

- Hannah Morrill
Advertisement
27 of 32 Jemal Countess/WireImage

Zac Posen Designs For Target

Take a break from Cyber Monday shopping and mark your calendars now-WWD is reporting that Zac Posen has signed on to design a capsule collection for Target's Go International series, with a line premiering in stores and online starting April 25, 2010. This news comes just two weeks after Posen announced another lower-priced collection, Z Spoke, which debuts this spring exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. With prices for his Target line rumored to start at $15 and his new Z Spoke collection starting at only $78, even star fans like Claire Danes, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow are sure to be swooning.

Shop Zac Posen's current collection.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
28 of 32 Courtesy of Target

Rodarte For Target Countdown

Starting planning your purchases and plan of attack, because Rodarte's much-anticipated Go International collection for Target debuts in store and online in less than 3 weeks-December 20th! With $30 lace cardigans in bold colors like mustard yellow and lingerie-inspired tulle slip dresses for only $40, this collection is sure to be a sell-out. We can't wait to get our hands on the outfit-making leopard bow belt that for only $13 makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Just keep your camera handy as you might just rub elbows with fellow Rodarte fans, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson, perusing the racks at Target.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
29 of 32 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Courtesy of The Weinstein Company; Steinberg/Adao/INFGoff; Courtesy of DKNY

Coco Rocha To Design Clothing, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Caught Wearing GapKids


LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Model Coco Rocha is lending her style to her very own clothing line and wants you to help her name it! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

2. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy performed a duet with Harry Connick, Jr. on television wearing a Stella McCartney for GapKids jacket-vote on her choice now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

3. Chopard designed special (and quite spectacular!) jewels for the leading ladies of Nine, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

4. Paul amp Joe designed a limited edition collection for theOutnet.com which goes on sale tomorrow and includes this holiday party-perfect gold sequin dress. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;

5. Chelsea Clinton will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky, thanks to a Thanksgiving holiday proposal! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

6. DKNY's new "How to Wear a Cozy" iPhone application shows you step-by-step how to get the most style out of this already-versatile sweater. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;

Advertisement
30 of 32 Splash News; Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Jeans

Victoria Beckham Does Denim, Again

Victoria Beckham has been quite successful with the Victoria Beckham Collection, with everyone from Blake Lively to Elle Macpherson spotted in her dresses. And now she wants to take over the denim world-again. Beckham is relaunching her dVb denim line this spring with a new name, Victoria Beckham Denim, and a sleeker, edgier aesthetic. The posh mother of three was already spotted in the line's skinny jeans with insets and you can look forward to cool-girl cutoffs, worn-in denim jackets and oversize baggy jeans that look perfect with tiny T-shirts and Beckham's signature platforms.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
31 of 32 Courtesy of Revolve Clothing; Courtesy of Intermix (2)

Up to 40% Off Party Dresses and Sexy Accessories

Today is Cyber Monday and the first day of our week-long limited-time flash sales. Our gift to you? Shop some of our favorite stores for party dresses, sexy accessories and statement jewels at prices up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Revolveclothing.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 20 percent off everything on Intermixonline.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; An additional discount on Satineboutique.com's site-wide sale- a total savings of up to 40 percent off! (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
32 of 32 Courtesy of Rumba

Most Stylish Gift for Him: RumbaTime Watches

Strapped for cash and ideas on what to give that fashionable, on-the-go guy in your life? RumbaTime watches combine style and functionality with a sporty, but sleek silicon design-not to mention their budget-friendly $20 price tag! These waterproof watches come in an assortment of fun colors, from aquamarine and lavender to basic black, and are the perfect size to slip into his stocking.

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

- Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!