10 Woven Bags That Are Not Straw

Elana Zajdman
May 11, 2018 @ 10:00 am

We are all about the woven bag this season. We saw the style strut the runways at Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, and Brock Collection. A woven bag gives us this easy-breezy-spring-summer vibe that a leather tote simply cannot. But don't fall into a rut of focusing on one material only.

Woven bags come in all different shapes, sizes, and yes, even materials. Here, we explore 10 extremely chic woven bags made from cotton, satin, and even plastic that are just as delightful.

Woven Satin Tote

Rejina Pyo $465 SHOP NOW
Woven Cotton Bucket Bag

Catzorange $220 SHOP NOW
Nylon Woven Crossbody Bag

Carrie Forbes $215 SHOP NOW
Leather and Rope Bucket Bag

STAUD $375 SHOP NOW
PVC Woven Tote Bag

GCDS $274 SHOP NOW
 Cotton and Linen Woven Tote Bag

Antonello $540 SHOP NOW
Woven Chord Ring Bag

Cult Gaia $330 SHOP NOW
Wide Cotton Woven Tote Bag

Alienina $200 SHOP NOW
Woven Leather Circle Bag

Sophie Anderson $460 SHOP NOW
Mini Woven Polypropylene Wristlet Bag

Truss $340 SHOP NOW

