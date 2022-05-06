Amazon Shoppers Want This On-Sale Wedding Guest Dress in Every Color
If you have tons of weddings coming up this spring and summer, it's time to think about what you're going to wear. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is a gold mine of wedding guest dresses for every dress code, and shoppers keep buying one gown in particular. The Norma Kamali Halter Dress "will never go out of style," according to one reviewer, and it's on sale for $40 less.
Available in five colors, the dress is made from a stretchy jersey material with a high neckline, open back, side slit, and an ankle-length hemline. The black and pewter colorways are perfect for a formal, black tie occasion, while the colorful options would be great for a more casual outdoor wedding. But we have to warn you: Once you buy one version, you may just "want it in every color," like this shopper.
In the reviews section, a few shoppers shared their experiences wearing the dress to fancy events. One person "described it as doing all the work to make her look amazing," while a second shopper said it made them feel like the "belle of the ball." A third reviewer confirmed the dress is "amazing quality" and said they plan to wear it "over and over again."
That's the beauty of investing in a simple dress — it'll look different depending on the shoes and accessories you wear, so you can wear it to multiple events without having to worry about being an outfit repeater.
For those of you who like the halter silhouette but would prefer a dress without a slit, you'll be happy to knowNorma Kamali also makes exactly that. The Fishtail Dress has the same high neckline and low back as the Halter Dress, but stays tight through the thighs and flares out at the calves. That way you can still get the look of the first dress, while adding extra coverage.
Shop now: $185; amazon.com
Regardless of the style you choose, you'll be happy to have a Norma Kamali formal dress in your wardrobe for all the weddings and special occasions in your future.