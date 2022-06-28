Fashion Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now From Naomi Campbell to Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Norma Kamali is a capital "D" Designer, and she has the accolades to prove it. Celebrities have been wearing the artist's creations for over 50 years, since her innovative Sleeping Bag coat went viral, long before "going viral" was even a thing. Through the '70s, '80s, and '90s, Kamali's clothes were seen on A-listers at heights of fame never before seen: Naomi Campbell, Bette Midler, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington — anyone who was anyone back in the day was wearing Kamali. Her pieces were coveted by millions, and Kamali's signature silhouettes — the Grecian-inspired Diana dress, the high-cut Marissa one-piece, and of course, the aforementioned Sleeping Bag coat — entered the fashion canon. Even as trends, the industry, the economy, and the figureheads all evolved, Kamali remained a fixture in fashion, especially among the celebrity class. Today, Kamali's place as one of the most regarded designers in her lifetime is upheld particularly by celebrities in their 40s and 50s, who can appreciate what it meant to have the Supers in your pocket. Sarah Jessica Parker, for one, has worn the brand innumerable times, both in her personal life, running errands and guest-spotting on talk shows, as well as on screen as Carrie Bradshaw. Jennifer Lopez, too, has brought the brand into her talk show rotation, likewise in glossy magazine shoots. Beyoncé has worn Norma Kamali in music videos, while Gwen Stefani has taken it to the red carpet. Heidi Klum can often be spotted tagging the brand in outrageous outfits on Instagram, as can Britney Spears, who's particularly compelled by its tastefully revealing swimsuits. Other over-40 celebrities to have worn Kamali on more than one occasion include Kourtney Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Kate Beckinsale, Christina Aguilera, and Eva Longoria. If this list were exhaustive, it would name more names than DeuxMoi. It would be near impossible to name a more timeless designer than Kamali, whose core pieces have remained virtually untouched over the decades, and yet they still draw in crowds of the most discerning dressers. There's this conception that the only thing separating a "brand" from a "designer" (or "house," if we're feeling fancy) is the price scribbled on a tag. But in that respect, Norma Kamali is the most democratic designer out there. Her pieces are surprisingly, even shockingly, affordable at only a few hundred dollars at full price. But thanks to an early Prime Day sale on Amazon right now, the exact pieces worn by celebrities are available at steep discounts — some are even under $100. Shop our favorite pieces you'll wear forever on sale from Norma Kamali, below. Norma Kamali Diana Gown Courtesy Shop now: $158–$215 (Originally $215); amazon.com Norma Kamali Standard Snake Mesh Mio Swimsuit Courtesy Shop now: $219 (Originally $265); amazon.com Norma Kamali Pencil Pant Courtesy Shop now: $79 (Originally $99); amazon.com Norma Kamali Standard Marissa Swimsuit Courtesy Shop now: $83 (Originally $95); amazon.com Norma Kamali Long-Sleeve Mini Dress Courtesy Shop now: $87 (Originally $145); amazon.com Norma Kamali Strapless Dress Courtesy Shop now: $108 (Originally $125); amazon.com Norma Kamali One-Sleeve Top Courtesy Shop now: $70 (Originally $105); amazon.com Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Car Coat Courtesy Shop now: $429 (Originally $600); amazon.com Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals: One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day Shoppers in Their 60s Say Their Skin Looks "Lit From Within" After Using This $7 Moisturizer Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit