Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now

Norma Kamali is a capital "D" Designer, and she has the accolades to prove it. Celebrities have been wearing the artist's creations for over 50 years, since her innovative Sleeping Bag coat went viral, long before "going viral" was even a thing. Through the '70s, '80s, and '90s, Kamali's clothes were seen on A-listers at heights of fame never before seen: Naomi Campbell, Bette Midler, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington — anyone who was anyone back in the day was wearing Kamali.

Her pieces were coveted by millions, and Kamali's signature silhouettes — the Grecian-inspired Diana dress, the high-cut Marissa one-piece, and of course, the aforementioned Sleeping Bag coat — entered the fashion canon. Even as trends, the industry, the economy, and the figureheads all evolved, Kamali remained a fixture in fashion, especially among the celebrity class.

Today, Kamali's place as one of the most regarded designers in her lifetime is upheld particularly by celebrities in their 40s and 50s, who can appreciate what it meant to have the Supers in your pocket.

Sarah Jessica Parker, for one, has worn the brand innumerable times, both in her personal life, running errands and guest-spotting on talk shows, as well as on screen as Carrie Bradshaw. Jennifer Lopez, too, has brought the brand into her talk show rotation, likewise in glossy magazine shoots.

Beyoncé has worn Norma Kamali in music videos, while Gwen Stefani has taken it to the red carpet. Heidi Klum can often be spotted tagging the brand in outrageous outfits on Instagram, as can Britney Spears, who's particularly compelled by its tastefully revealing swimsuits.

Other over-40 celebrities to have worn Kamali on more than one occasion include Kourtney Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Kate Beckinsale, Christina Aguilera, and Eva Longoria. If this list were exhaustive, it would name more names than DeuxMoi.

It would be near impossible to name a more timeless designer than Kamali, whose core pieces have remained virtually untouched over the decades, and yet they still draw in crowds of the most discerning dressers.

There's this conception that the only thing separating a "brand" from a "designer" (or "house," if we're feeling fancy) is the price scribbled on a tag. But in that respect, Norma Kamali is the most democratic designer out there. Her pieces are surprisingly, even shockingly, affordable at only a few hundred dollars at full price. But thanks to an early Prime Day sale on Amazon right now, the exact pieces worn by celebrities are available at steep discounts — some are even under $100.

Shop our favorite pieces you'll wear forever on sale from Norma Kamali, below.

Norma Kamali Diana Gown

Courtesy

Shop now: $158–$215 (Originally $215); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Standard Snake Mesh Mio Swimsuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $219 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Pencil Pant

Courtesy

Shop now: $79 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Standard Marissa Swimsuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $83 (Originally $95); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $87 (Originally $145); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Strapless Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $108 (Originally $125); amazon.com

Norma Kamali One-Sleeve Top

Courtesy

Shop now: $70 (Originally $105); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Car Coat

Courtesy

Shop now: $429 (Originally $600); amazon.com