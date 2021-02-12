Nordstrom Couldn’t Wait Until Presidents Day to Drop These Major Markdowns

With Presidents Day quickly approaching, tons of our favorite stores are rolling out incredible discounts. As of this morning, Nordstrom is officially in on the action: At 11 a.m. ET, it quietly unveiled its Winter Sale, which features thousands of customer favorites for up to 83 percent off.
Nordstrom pulled out all the stops for the event, even dropping prices on designer brands like Tory Burch, whose Lila Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Booties are now almost $300 cheaper. Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim brand, Rag & Bone, has also seen jaw-dropping markdowns, with the ultra-flattering Maya Ankle Jeans available for 40 percent off. On the more affordable end of the spectrum, Madewell's Cameron Ribbed Crop Cardigan is just $59 in the sale, down from its normal $98 price. Plus, you can score a pair of Khloé Kardashian-approved Good American leggings for $66, or 39 percent off.
Tons of home and beauty items are also incredibly discounted for the occasion. Take the GIR Ultimate Tools 7-Piece Kitchen Set, a now-$45 bundle of heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe necessities, including three types of spatulas, a whisk, nonstick tongs, a peeler, and a container to store it all. In the skincare realm, Perricone MD's Vitamin C Ester Photo-Brightening Moisturizer with SPF 30 is 30 percent off. Shoppers say the hydrating cream works wonders for brighter, firmer skin, and it's available for $48, or $21 less than usual.
Nordstrom's annual Winter Sale will run through Sunday, February 21. Below, check out our top 25 picks from the sale, including deals on clothing, handbags and accessories, home goods, and beauty products.