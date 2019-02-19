Everything You Need for Spring Is On Sale Right Now
I’m not sure how we did it, but guys, I think we just survived winter? Well, almost. There’s still a few more weekends left to squeeze in a ski trip or a short trip somewhere hot (for sanity, but also to get that base tan started), but as of today, spring is just one month away.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent the last three months collecting outerwear like its your job, and you can’t remember if you own anything not made of cashmere. Seriously, spring is just 30 days away — it’s time to ready our wardrobes.
Right now, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is in full swing, and it already has everything on our shopping lists for entering the next season. We’re talking everything from transitional wardrobe essentials like light jackets, cropped sweaters, and booties, to more fashion-forward pieces like printed dresses, the newest bag silhouettes, and accessories that pull the whole look together.
We’ve rounded up the best on-sale pieces to stock up on for spring, to make sure your closet is fully prepared when the season is officially upon us.
Reformation Sydney Sweetheart Minidress
Flirty, swishy, long-sleeve dresses are spring’s bread and butter — and they’re Reformation’s too. This mini by the brand combines all the ultra-femme details we’ve been obsessed with lately, but too limited by cold weather to wear. Sweetheart neckline, slightly puffed shoulders, and even a bow? We’re in.
Equipment Jeanne Metallic Stripe Blazer
French brand Equipment kills it at breezy, office-ready better-than-basics, like this gold thread pinstripe blazer. We can’t stress enough how versatile a piece like this is in your wardrobe, whether you’re sharpening up a pair of jeans, or making your floral dress look more ‘capital F’ Fashion.
Steve Madden Sublime Slingback Sandal
Remember open-toe shoes? You know, from the olden times before all the polar vortexes and arctic chills? Good news: they’re back! We kind of can’t believe these spot-on sneaker sandals are Steve Madden, but we don’t really care who makes them when they’re this comfortable and on-point.
Something Navy Plaid Topper Coat
To say we’re fans of Something Navy’s Nordstrom collection is understating it. Don’t sell us short, we’re obsessed. This long, light top coat from Arielle Charnas’ third collection with the retailer is begging to be worn everywhere this coming season.
OAD New York Mini Prism Convertible Satchel
This leather tote by minimalist accessories brand, OAD is the mini bag you need for lightening your load this spring. Available in three colors that look like drinks you’d get from a trendy cafe (matcha, turmeric, and oat milk), there’s no bad choice except sleeping on this perfect piece.
Leith High Waist Split Hem Skinny Jeans
Mix up your denim game with a pair of black skinnies with a twist. If you’re over raw edge (I know I am), a split front hem could be exactly the off-kilter detail you need. Plus, right now these mid-rise babies are only $40.
Rag & Bone JEAN Teddy Bomber Jacket
If you’re attached to the teddy coat you wore all winter long, but are ready to shed some weight, this is the jacket you need in your life. A fuzzy, textured exterior reminds us of our favorite winter outerwear and the sherpa jackets we’re obsessed with, but with an additional twist. Expect all envious eyes on you in this bright, white teddy bomber come spring.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Gitane Wrap Style Floral Cotton Jumpsuit
Swap out the floral dress for a less expected floral jumpsuit this season, like this ‘80s-esque version by Rebecca Taylor. A waist tie cinches the flowy fabric to accentuate your middle.
Lou & Grey Stripemarl Sweater Skirt
The seasons may be changing, but our desire to live under a blanket will last forever. This skirt lets you act out your cozy cravings while still looking entirely work (and weekend)-appropriate. Pair with a cropped sweater and it’s like your alarm never even went off.
Serefina Sparkle Statement Earrings
Rainbow jewelry has been picking up lately, and we’re all for adding these kaleidoscopic earrings to our collection in time for spring. Wear them with an otherwise neutral outfit to make the waterfalls of studs really stand out.
Free People Audrey Stripe Midi Shirtdress
Spring’s springing, and all we want is more pretty dresses. This rayon shirtdress bridges the gap between cold weather wear and warm weather wear with its below-knee length and long sleeves, and looks equally appropriate with boots or sandals.
Paige Emma Denim Jumpsuit
Denim is our best friend during shoulder seasons. Not too thick, not too flimsy, our favorite sturdy cotton weave keeps us impeccably temperature regulated and, with overalls as stylish as these, impeccably dressed.