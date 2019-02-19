Everything You Need for Spring Is On Sale Right Now

I’m not sure how we did it, but guys, I think we just survived winter? Well, almost. There’s still a few more weekends left to squeeze in a ski trip or a short trip somewhere hot (for sanity, but also to get that base tan started), but as of today, spring is just one month away.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent the last three months collecting outerwear like its your job, and you can’t remember if you own anything not made of cashmere. Seriously, spring is just 30 days away — it’s time to ready our wardrobes.

Right now, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is in full swing, and it already has everything on our shopping lists for entering the next season. We’re talking everything from transitional wardrobe essentials like light jackets, cropped sweaters, and booties, to more fashion-forward pieces like printed dresses, the newest bag silhouettes, and accessories that pull the whole look together.

We’ve rounded up the best on-sale pieces to stock up on for spring, to make sure your closet is fully prepared when the season is officially upon us.