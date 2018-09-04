Everything You Need for Fall Is on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that Labor Day weekend has come and gone (and the Instagrams from our out-of-town trips are all that remain), it's time to start thinking seriously about our fall wardrobes. While we were happily shopping the holiday's sales under the guise of preparing for a new season, we still somehow ended up buying swimsuits, a '90s tube dress, and a pair of adorable platform sandals, which, unfortunately, have a short shelf life in this dwindling summer.

VIDEO: FIRSTS Halima Aden

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Today, though, we're back at our desks and ready to get studious about building out an arsenal of sub-70 degree getups, care of Nordstrom's Summer Sale, which is running through September 9th and includes some of our favorite brands, like Burberry, Helmut Lang, and Frame, to name a few. For your planning pleasure, we've rounded up the 12 pieces you most need for fall. Find out what we've chosen — from outerwear to accessories to comfy knits — and why these gems can't be missed below.