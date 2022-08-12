Fashion Nordstrom Just Quietly Launched Its Biggest Designer Sale in Months on 4,000+ Items These are the 20 deals worth buying, starting at $9. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I've bought some of the most unexpected designer deals during a quiet Nordstrom sale most people didn't even know was happening. The retailer is known for its famous anniversary and half-yearly sales but the little-known Nordstrom Space and Designer Collections sales offer some of the best deals on the internet; they're a best-kept secret. While deciding if I should spend some more money for no reason other than I deserve a treat, I realized Nordstrom was having a major designer sale with over 4,000 deals — and prices starting at $9. There's everything from a pair of wedding guest-appropriate Manolos to a classic Tory Burch Brocade Shoulder Bag, both marked down by hundreds. But the best thing about Nordstrom's designer sale is that it isn't just on the luxury pieces by household names, but also on the under-the-radar or lesser-known brands and designers. Right now, Coperni's best-selling Swipe Bag, a IYKYK, 'It' bag, is marked down to just $316. And while most purses can only be worn on your shoulder or wrist, there's a Coperni earring shaped just like the bag for $188. There are few brands making 'It' bags for your ears, so if you were looking for a more unexpected way to get in on the Coperni craze, here's your chance (and for under $150). And while most people will tell you summer is almost over, there are still nearly two months of the season left and Nordstrom has some great designer sandals up for grabs at this sale too. Proenza Schouler's slide sandals are now under $200, while Khaite's Venice sandals, which are worth packing, of course, for a trip to Venice (or anywhere in the world, really), are under $300. There's also luxury swimwear up to 50 percent off. If you couldn't justify splurging on a Versace monogram two-piece or a Lisa Marie Fernandez scallop one-piece, I get it. But if you're still dreaming of owning them, now is the best time to invest for a fraction of the price. Or maybe you're already thinking about fall fashion, in which case, the Nordstrom Designer Collections sale also has you covered. Personally, I can't stop thinking about everything Thom Browne, and I just know I'd find a million and one ways to wear this discounted pointelle knit elongated cardigan from the brand. No one can tell me that it wouldn't look amazing paired with a tennis skirt and a pair of Versace's trending platform slide sandals, that are somehow under $500 and still in stock. Honestly, I really think everyone deserves to treat themselves for making it through one of the hottest summers on record, and what better place to do so then this Nordstrom sale? Shop the best designer deals at Nordstrom, below. Best Designer Bag Deals Courtesy Shop now: $404 (Originally $1,010); nordstrom.com Coperni Swipe Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag, $316 (Originally $790), By Far Mini Semi Patent Leather Top-Handle Bag, $324 (Originally $540) Jil Sander Medium Holster Calfskin Tote, $870 (Originally $1,450) Tory Burch Brocade Studio Shoulder Bag, $349 (Originally $498) Best Designer Clothing Deals Courtesy Shop now: $195 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com Thom Browne Cable and Pointelle Knit Elongated Cardigan, $534 (Originally $890) Max Mara Water Pleated Stripe Cotton and Silk Trouser Shorts, $170 (Originally $565) Zimmerman Postcard Floral Print Linen Bustier Top, $191 (Originally $425) Stella McCartney Compact Knit Cutout Tank, $318 (Originally $795) Best Designer Shoe Deals Courtesy Shop now: $490 (Originally $1,225); nordstrom.com Manolo Blahnik Mairena Sandal, $537 (Originally $895) Brother Vellies Aquarius Woven Slide Sandal, $238 (Originally $595) Proenza Schouler Float Crisscross Strap Slide Sandal, $198 (Originally $495) Khaite Venice Slide Sandal, $272 (Originally $680) Best Designer Accessory Deals Courtesy Shop now: $188 (Originally $470); nordstrom.com Oscar de La Renta Beaded Tassel Drop Earrings, $234 (Originally $390) Isabel Marant Positano Raffia Hat, $315 (Originally $525) Ambush Mushroom Charm Single Earring, $273 (Originally $455) Palm Angels Mismatched Stamp Hoop Earrings, $231 (Originally $385) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit