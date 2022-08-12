Nordstrom Just Quietly Launched Its Biggest Designer Sale in Months on 4,000+ Items

I've bought some of the most unexpected designer deals during a quiet Nordstrom sale most people didn't even know was happening. The retailer is known for its famous anniversary and half-yearly sales but the little-known Nordstrom Space and Designer Collections sales offer some of the best deals on the internet; they're a best-kept secret.

While deciding if I should spend some more money for no reason other than I deserve a treat, I realized Nordstrom was having a major designer sale with over 4,000 deals — and prices starting at $9. There's everything from a pair of wedding guest-appropriate Manolos to a classic Tory Burch Brocade Shoulder Bag, both marked down by hundreds.

But the best thing about Nordstrom's designer sale is that it isn't just on the luxury pieces by household names, but also on the under-the-radar or lesser-known brands and designers. Right now, Coperni's best-selling Swipe Bag, a IYKYK, 'It' bag, is marked down to just $316. And while most purses can only be worn on your shoulder or wrist, there's a Coperni earring shaped just like the bag for $188. There are few brands making 'It' bags for your ears, so if you were looking for a more unexpected way to get in on the Coperni craze, here's your chance (and for under $150).

And while most people will tell you summer is almost over, there are still nearly two months of the season left and Nordstrom has some great designer sandals up for grabs at this sale too. Proenza Schouler's slide sandals are now under $200, while Khaite's Venice sandals, which are worth packing, of course, for a trip to Venice (or anywhere in the world, really), are under $300. There's also luxury swimwear up to 50 percent off. If you couldn't justify splurging on a Versace monogram two-piece or a Lisa Marie Fernandez scallop one-piece, I get it. But if you're still dreaming of owning them, now is the best time to invest for a fraction of the price.

Or maybe you're already thinking about fall fashion, in which case, the Nordstrom Designer Collections sale also has you covered. Personally, I can't stop thinking about everything Thom Browne, and I just know I'd find a million and one ways to wear this discounted pointelle knit elongated cardigan from the brand. No one can tell me that it wouldn't look amazing paired with a tennis skirt and a pair of Versace's trending platform slide sandals, that are somehow under $500 and still in stock.

Honestly, I really think everyone deserves to treat themselves for making it through one of the hottest summers on record, and what better place to do so then this Nordstrom sale? Shop the best designer deals at Nordstrom, below.

Best Designer Bag Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $404 (Originally $1,010); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Clothing Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $195 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Shoe Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $490 (Originally $1,225); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Accessory Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $188 (Originally $470); nordstrom.com