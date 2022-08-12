Nordstrom Just Quietly Launched Its Biggest Designer Sale in Months on 4,000+ Items

These are the 20 deals worth buying, starting at $9.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Designer Sale Roundup
Photo: Getty Images

I've bought some of the most unexpected designer deals during a quiet Nordstrom sale most people didn't even know was happening. The retailer is known for its famous anniversary and half-yearly sales but the little-known Nordstrom Space and Designer Collections sales offer some of the best deals on the internet; they're a best-kept secret.

While deciding if I should spend some more money for no reason other than I deserve a treat, I realized Nordstrom was having a major designer sale with over 4,000 deals — and prices starting at $9. There's everything from a pair of wedding guest-appropriate Manolos to a classic Tory Burch Brocade Shoulder Bag, both marked down by hundreds.

But the best thing about Nordstrom's designer sale is that it isn't just on the luxury pieces by household names, but also on the under-the-radar or lesser-known brands and designers. Right now, Coperni's best-selling Swipe Bag, a IYKYK, 'It' bag, is marked down to just $316. And while most purses can only be worn on your shoulder or wrist, there's a Coperni earring shaped just like the bag for $188. There are few brands making 'It' bags for your ears, so if you were looking for a more unexpected way to get in on the Coperni craze, here's your chance (and for under $150).

And while most people will tell you summer is almost over, there are still nearly two months of the season left and Nordstrom has some great designer sandals up for grabs at this sale too. Proenza Schouler's slide sandals are now under $200, while Khaite's Venice sandals, which are worth packing, of course, for a trip to Venice (or anywhere in the world, really), are under $300. There's also luxury swimwear up to 50 percent off. If you couldn't justify splurging on a Versace monogram two-piece or a Lisa Marie Fernandez scallop one-piece, I get it. But if you're still dreaming of owning them, now is the best time to invest for a fraction of the price.

Or maybe you're already thinking about fall fashion, in which case, the Nordstrom Designer Collections sale also has you covered. Personally, I can't stop thinking about everything Thom Browne, and I just know I'd find a million and one ways to wear this discounted pointelle knit elongated cardigan from the brand. No one can tell me that it wouldn't look amazing paired with a tennis skirt and a pair of Versace's trending platform slide sandals, that are somehow under $500 and still in stock.

Honestly, I really think everyone deserves to treat themselves for making it through one of the hottest summers on record, and what better place to do so then this Nordstrom sale? Shop the best designer deals at Nordstrom, below.

Best Designer Bag Deals

Nordstrom Designer Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $404 (Originally $1,010); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Designer Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $195 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Designer Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $490 (Originally $1,225); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Accessory Deals

Nordstrom Designer Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $188 (Originally $470); nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Out of 6,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, These Are the 22 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
Nordstorm Half-Yearly Sale Roundup
Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
Bella Hadid
Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns a Bag or Pair of Shoes From This Brand, and It's on Rare Sale
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Everyone's Favorite Sandal With $1,050 Worth of Prada
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
Nordstrom Designer July 4 Sale
Nordstrom's Fourth of July Designer Sale Features Handbags Marked Down Thousands of Dollars
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs
Amazon Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 50% for Prime Day
Nordstrom Designer Sale
Nordstrom's Major Winter Sale Has Nearly 2,000 Incredible Deals on Designer Bags, Shoes, and More
Tory Burch Sales Roundup
Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and Its Famous Bags Are Quietly Marked Down an Additional 25%
Fashion editor memorial day sale picks
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the Only 7 Memorial Day Deals Worth Shopping
Nordstrom President's Day Sale
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here With 38,000+ Deals on Ugg, Tory Burch, and More for Up to 60% Off
Tory Burch Sale
Tory Burch's Major Fourth of July Sale Is Here Early, and These Are the 25 Best Deals to Shop
Nordstrom half-yearly sale roundup
Act Fast: There Are 27,000 Deals Left in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, but Only for Two More Days
So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section
So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section for Up to 60% Off
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Main Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty