This Kylie Jenner-’Grammed Swim Brand Is Marked Way Down at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Swim season is upon us, and there’s nothing that could appease us more than a massive sale on trendy, flattering swimsuits to help us renew our collection for the year. Today, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is officially kicking off and — because it’s like the retailer is in our brain — a ton of gorgeous, designer bathing suits have been marked way down.

Top swim brands like Solid & Striped, Mara Hoffman, L Space, and Something Navy are on sale for up to 60 percent off, but the one brand we’re truly excited to get a deal on is Onia.

Seen on Kylie Jenner earlier this year, Onia only recently broke into the women’s swim sector, but it has been killing it straight off the bat. A collaboration with Danielle Bernstein We Wore What apparently caught the attention of the youngest Jenner sister, who shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a stunning, belted, cow print one-piece from the line in January.

Today, you can shop a handful of gorgeous, minimalist styles from the brand on sale for 40 percent off. Everything from textured one-pieces to supportive and flattering bikinis to breezy cover-ups are marked way down.

Bear in mind, if you want to get this Kylie-approved swimwear at an affordable price, you have to act fast. Nordstrom sales are notorious for selling out much of their merchandise, and we highly anticipate the Spring Sale to follow suit.

Shop our top picks below, and see every Onia piece on sale here.

