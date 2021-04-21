Nordstrom Is Having a Secret Swimwear Sale With Prices Starting at $15

Nordstrom Secret Swim Sale
Right in time for spring and summer.
Right now is prime swimwear shopping season, which means that sales aren’t really a thing. But following Amazon’s lead, Nordstrom launched a small secret swimwear sale with prices starting at $15.
The swimwear sale features everything from Tory Burch to Billabong, but a predominant amount of stock is from Nordstrom’s private Chelsea28 label. The brand usually charges $75 per piece but this sale has most items marked down to under $30, which means you can easily score a trendy bikini for under $60. And with most brands on the market charging upwards of $300 per set, these prices really are unheard of.
But there are also options from popular swimwear brands like L Space, Seafolly, Bleu by Rod Beattie, and even Tory Burch. While the sale isn’t as massive as other Nordstrom blowouts, it’s likely the only time the major retailer will have swimwear this deeply marked down until the end of summer. In fact, Nordstrom is one of the only places on the Internet where you can get a swimsuit on sale right now — and it may be one of the only sales you’ll find this year with prices as low as $15.
Best Swimwear Deals to Shop
- Chelsea28 Scalloped One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $29 (Originally $49)
- Chelsea28 Easy Retro High-Waist Swim Bottoms, $27 (Originally $45)
- Isabella Rose Prismatic Triangle Bikini Top, $38 (Originally $64)
- L Space French Cut Swim Briefs, $59 (Originally $99)
- Chelsea28 Easy Retro Tie Strap Bikini, $29 (Originally $49)
- La Blanca Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $74 (Originally $99)
- Robin Piccone Simone One-Piece Swimsuit, $95 (Originally $158)
- Amoressa Sanskirt Victoria One-Piece, $112 (Originally $186)
- Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit, $48 (Originally $68)
- Pool to Party Lorelei Open Front Cover-Up, $40 (Originally $98)
- Chelsea 28 Rib Cover-Up Jumpsuit, $29 (Originally $49)
While the bikini deals are outrageously good, almost every single one-piece is available for under $75 with prices as low as $48. And don’t even get us started on the cover-ups: There’s an incredible pair of split leg pants for $35, an oversized button-up for $25, and a Tory Burch tunic (!!!) for just $155.
So while beach season might not be here quite yet, we really have no excuse not to prepare now from our couches. Nordstrom is practically begging us to and we’re not necessarily mad about it.
