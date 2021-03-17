Nordstrom Has a Secret Sale Section With the Lowest Prices on the Internet, and Deals Start at $4

This time last year, a lot was happening, to say the least. One happy thing, though, was Nordstrom's sudden surprise sale, which put thousands of items on major markdown. It helped distract us — at least for a couple of seconds — from everything that was happening.
Now it's nearly a year later, and March 2021 is without a doubt better than March 2020, although a far cry from March 2019. But, if anything, we can all be grateful for another surprise under-the-radar Nordstrom sale that's arrived right in time for spring.
Right now over 16,000 items are majorly marked down at Nordstrom, including thousands of designer deals, and thousands more that are price-matched to be the guaranteed lowest price on the internet. This sale section has been quietly growing over the past couple of days, with 5,000 new items added this morning.
As for what's worth it? Nearly everything. Mostly because spring is almost here, and you're likely in need of a wardrobe refresh or a break from the sweatpants. Or you can always pull an SJP and buy some discounted Manolos to dress up your sweatpants. Anything and everything goes — and nearly anything and everything is on sale right now.
There's cashmere sweaters for $200 from brands like Rejina Pyo and leather pants for just $258 from Simon Miller. If you're interested in stocking up on the basics, nearly every major denim brand is under $150 — from Mother to Rag & Bone to Joe's Jeans. As for shoes, there are trendy tall boots for hundreds less by It brand Wandler, $62 go-to sneakers by Madewell, and hard-to-find Dries Van Noten Chelsea boots for just $250. And of course there are plenty of sunglasses from Gucci to Quay for as low as $20.
While we're sure another major Nordstrom sale can't be too far off — we're about due for one — these surprise sales are the ones that we need to take advantage of before everyone catches on. Plus, spring is seriously days away, and who wants to do spring cleaning when you can do spring shopping instead?
Shop the best deals from Nordstrom's surprise sale below,