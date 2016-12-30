11 Just-for-Fun Accessories That Are On Sale Right Now

Courtesy (4)
Anna Hecht
Dec 30, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

We're never too old for a good ol' game of dress up. Now that we're (just a little bit) older, we're swapping what we formerly wore as kids for some designer duds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Yes, there's still plenty pink and a slew of sparkles, but it's just a tad ... how shall we say ... chicer. Scroll through the below options to shop our favorites from the sale that'll put some fun and personality back into your wardrobe.

 

Miu Miu Sunglasses

Miu Miu Sunglasses 

available at nordstrom.com $399 (originally $570) SHOP NOW
Kate Spade iPhone 7 Case

Kate Spade iPhone 7 Case

available at nordstrom.com $60 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Venessa Arizaga Pearl Choker

available at nordstrom.com $138 (originally $230) SHOP NOW
Opening Ceremony Wallet

Opening Ceremony Wallet 

available at nordstrom.com $137 (originally $275) SHOP NOW
Kate Spade Watch

Kate Spade Watch

available at nordstrom.com $117 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
Sole Society Earrings

Sole Society Earrings

available at nordstrom.com $22 (originally $37) SHOP NOW
Faux Fur Stole

Faux Fur Stole

available at nordstrom.com $19 (originally $39) SHOP NOW
Topshop Loafers

Topshop Loafers

available at nordstrom.com $55 (originally $115) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

See by Chloé Shoulder Bag 

available at nordstrom.com $195 (originally $390) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Touchscreen Capatible Fur-Trim Gloves

available at nordstrom.com $119 (originally $159) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade Perfume Bottle Clutch

available at nordstrom.com $199 (originally $398) SHOP NOW

