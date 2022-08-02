Fashion I Have Several Summer Weddings to Attend — Here's Where I'm Finding Tons of Designer Dresses for Less The wedding shop at Nordstrom Rack has over 1,400 styles to choose from. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom/ InStyle Unpopular opinion: I love going to weddings. There's something about celebrating the union of two wonderful people in my life that always gets me choked up during the ceremony — and then out on the dance floor all night long. I'm a sucker for the teeny canapes that are passed around during cocktail hour and the signature drinks named after the duo's dog. But honestly, my favorite part of the whole event is scoping out the fashion trends not only worn by the bride, but all of her guests, too. Which is why Nordstrom Rack has quickly become my go-to for wedding guest looks. As someone who goes to a lot of weddings (my husband and I once attended 14 in a single year) and who loves any excuse to buy a new dress, I look forward to browsing the newly added designer finds on the site. Right now, I'm eyeing this plunging v-neck maxi dress that has Greek goddess vibes from the draped straps through the flowing skirt. It has a high slit to compliment the neckline and break up the material in the full, pleated skirt, as well as a banded waist that cinches everything in to create a flattering silhouette — and it's on sale for under $50. Nordstrom Rack also has an on-trend cutout dress from the French design pair BA&SH on sale for 62 percent off, and a black, floor-length Calvin Klein dress for $100 that I would definitely wear to a black tie affair. Dresses aren't the only thing in the Nordstrom Rack wedding shop worth browsing. The store also has shoes from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Jeffrey Campbell, and Sam Edelman for up to 50 percent off, and pieces of shapewear to help pull together any look with confidence and style. There are actually over 1,400 items in the on-site storefront, but we combed through all of them to bring you 30 of the best finds to shop now. Check them out while they're still on sale and in stock. Courtesy Best Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Dress Deals Love by Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress, $34–$45 (Originally $96–$98) NSR Fitted Lace Midi Dress, $55 (Originally $95) Bebe Printed Satin Bias Midi Dress, $37 (Originally $109) Love by Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress, $50 (Originally $96) NSR Stretch Lace Peekaboo Midi Dress, $38–$50 (Originally $90) French Connection Ezeke Poplin Midi Dress, $50 (Originally $98) Betsey Johnson Cutout Halter Crepe Knit Dress, $50 (Originally $89) Calvin Klein Crepe Halter Gown, $100 (Originally $199) BA&SH Aria Cutout Dress, $150 (Originally $395) Nanette Lepore Embroidered Eyelet Smocked Tiered Cotton Midi Dress, $55 (Originally $148) Courtesy Best Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Shoe Deals Sam Edelman Yancy Block Heel Ankle Strap Sandal, $70 (Originally $140) Vince Camuto Margry Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandal, $55 (Originally $100) Stuart Weitzman Amelina Ankle Strap Sandal, $275 (Originally $395) Jeffrey Campbell Leeda Ankle Strap Sandal, $80 (Originally $130) Steven New York Jercy Sandal, $50–$55 (Originally $129) Betsey Johnson Erin Crystal Embellished Sandal, $57 (Originally $129) Sam Edelman Dara Croc Embossed Stiletto Sandal, $49 (Originally $120) Stuart Weitzman Starla Ankle Strap Sandal, $200 (Originally $495) Badgley Mischka Collection Zelah Embellished Sandal, $95 (Originally $150) Adrienne Vittadini Nerve Rhinestone Embellished Clear Ankle Strap Pump, $53 (Originally $89) Stuart Weitzman Amelina Suede Sandal, $220 (Originally $395) Courtesy Best Nordstrom Rack Shapewear Deals TC High Waist Boy Shorts Shapewear, $22 (Originally $46) Body Beautiful Seamless Strapless Bodysuit, $21 (Originally $70) TC Shape Romper, $30 (Originally $58) Skinny Girl Seamless Biker Shaping Shorts, $10 (Originally $24) Body Beautiful Shaping Lace Trim Body Slip, $25 (Originally $52) Wacoal Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Shaper, $25 (Originally $72) Body Beautiful Targeted Front Panel High Waist Shaper, $23 (Originally $50) Memoi SlimMe Shaping Slip Dress, $26 (Originally $45) Wacoal Keep Your Cool High-Cut Shaping Briefs, $15 (Originally $45) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit