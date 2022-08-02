I Have Several Summer Weddings to Attend — Here's Where I'm Finding Tons of Designer Dresses for Less

The wedding shop at Nordstrom Rack has over 1,400 styles to choose from.

By
Ariel Scotti
Published on August 2, 2022

Nordstrom Rack wedding guest sale
Photo: Nordstrom/ InStyle

Unpopular opinion: I love going to weddings. There's something about celebrating the union of two wonderful people in my life that always gets me choked up during the ceremony — and then out on the dance floor all night long. I'm a sucker for the teeny canapes that are passed around during cocktail hour and the signature drinks named after the duo's dog. But honestly, my favorite part of the whole event is scoping out the fashion trends not only worn by the bride, but all of her guests, too.

Which is why Nordstrom Rack has quickly become my go-to for wedding guest looks. As someone who goes to a lot of weddings (my husband and I once attended 14 in a single year) and who loves any excuse to buy a new dress, I look forward to browsing the newly added designer finds on the site.

Right now, I'm eyeing this plunging v-neck maxi dress that has Greek goddess vibes from the draped straps through the flowing skirt. It has a high slit to compliment the neckline and break up the material in the full, pleated skirt, as well as a banded waist that cinches everything in to create a flattering silhouette — and it's on sale for under $50. Nordstrom Rack also has an on-trend cutout dress from the French design pair BA&SH on sale for 62 percent off, and a black, floor-length Calvin Klein dress for $100 that I would definitely wear to a black tie affair.

Dresses aren't the only thing in the Nordstrom Rack wedding shop worth browsing. The store also has shoes from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Jeffrey Campbell, and Sam Edelman for up to 50 percent off, and pieces of shapewear to help pull together any look with confidence and style.

There are actually over 1,400 items in the on-site storefront, but we combed through all of them to bring you 30 of the best finds to shop now. Check them out while they're still on sale and in stock.

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Shop
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Dress Deals

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Shop
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Shop
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Rack Shapewear Deals

