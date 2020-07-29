Nordstrom Just Majorly Discounted Over 35,000 Items — Tory Burch Bags Are Now Under $100

So what if the biggest bag trends of the season were cancelled? When the world finally does reopen, all of our loose receipts and change will definitely need some shelter. The least we could do for them is buy a new bag or two on sale. And if you’re not sure where to look, Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance sale is the perfect place to start.
The retailer just put over 35,000 items on sale at a major discount. There are great basics and comfortable shoes, but the best deals by far are the designer bags for less. The perfect Tory Burch beach bag is under $100; Marc Jacobs’s practical nylon tote and crossbody bag are so affordable, it’s going to be hard not to convince yourself you need both; and there are even off-the-runway Burberry bags for thousands of dollars less than retail price.
When we can finally go about life as we used to, chances are we’ll all want to put on as many outfits as possible. All dressed up with nowhere to go is starting to get real old, real fast, which is exactly why indulging in a very good designer bag deal now is the best thing we can do for our future wardrobes. Our loose receipts and change, of course, will also be pleased.
Shop the best designer bag deals at Nordstrom Rack’s clearance sale below.