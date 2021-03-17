Nordstrom Rack is where to go if you want all the deals. Seriously, you can find major discounts on just about anything on your radar and then some. If you didn't already have your eye on a brand new wardrobe while browsing the site, we're sure you do now: One of the best things that Nordstrom Rack has to offer is its flash sale at the Lingerie Shop, happening right now.
Until March 21st, you can get up to 60 percent off of bras, bralettes, shapewear, panties, and more. The best part? Deals start at just $3. Yes, you read that right. Nordstrom Rack is famous for cutting down prices to the point where you have no choice but to stock up on a ton of inventory.
Over the next five days, you can browse through over 600 items to add to your lingerie collection. And the deals don't only include underwear, there are discounts on robes, pajamas, hoodies, camis, and more. It may sound overwhelming, but we promise it's in the best way possible.
For example, you can snag this pack of five mesh thongs for only $9.97, down from $65. Or, you can get a pair of these cult-favorite Spanx shorts starting at just $10.49 when they typically retail for $60. Meanwhile sports bras start at $15, and full-coverage bras kick off deals at just $20.
If you've had new bras or undies on your mind, now is definitely the time to stock up on these incredible steals. Whether you're in the market for wireless bras, t-shirt bras, thongs, briefs, or boyshorts, there's something here for you. Don't forget that WFH loungewear, sleepwear, bodysuits, and more are part of the event, too.
Shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Lingerie Shop event below.