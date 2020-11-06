Nordstrom Rack Is Selling Hundreds of Kate Spade Bags for Nearly 80% Off
And you have 12 hours left to shop the deals.
This year has been very different. In some ways, it’s been a strange kind of different. And in others, it’s been a good kind of different. One key change — a good one, in our opinion — has been the way retailers are hosting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many aren’t waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to run some of their biggest promotions of the year. In fact, the deals are slowly starting to trickle in right now, with Nordstrom Rack’s massive Kate Spade sale currently occupying our minds (a beautiful break from the election news this week).
Kate Spade’s sales are typically good — its latest sale on sale is a prime example — but these pre-Black Friday handbag deals that we’re seeing at Nordstrom Rack right now are jaw-droppingly good, as in you can score a Kate Spade tote for nearly 80 percent off. If you’re an avid Kate Spade fan, you’ll know that the brand’s surprise sales tend to offer discounts up to 75 percent, which means these near 80-percent-off markdowns (which are possible thanks to the additional 25 percent you’re saving during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack event) are the steepest yet
Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade sale has more than 700 of the designer’s pieces on major sale, including the obvious, handbags, as well as chic shoes and playful jewels — the latter of which is perhaps the most underrated of categories that Kate Spade always seems to nail. (See: These bow ribbon earrings or these glitter hoops).
Best Kate Spade Bags on Sale
- Kate Spade New York Post Street Halsey Leather Tote Bag, $124 (Originally $558)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Leather Crossbody, $75 (Originally $279)
- Kate Spade New York Leather Cammie Crosshatched Crossbody, $73 (Originally $298)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Leather Pocket Tote Bag, $105 (Originally $359)
- Kate Spade New York Rima Medium Leather Satchel, $112 (Originally $399)
- Kate Spade New York Robinson Street Maise Leather Satchel, $84 (Originally $298)
- Kate Spade New York Neve Leather Two Tone Medium Shoulder Bag, $112 (Originally $399)
- Kate Spade New York Riverside Street Emmie Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag, $98 (Originally $348)
That said, if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping, or simply want to ease your mind with some much needed retail therapy, Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade is the place to be today. There’s this gorgeous leather tote that’s more than $400 off (!!!), this beautiful crossbody that costs a reasonable $75, and this shoulder bag with a trendy two-tone design. Get lost in a world of massively marked-down bags — trust us, it’ll be a great form of distraction.
Shop our favorite Kate Spade bags that are on major sale at Nordstrom Rack before it’s too late.