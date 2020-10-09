Nordstrom Is Offering the Absolute Lowest Prices on the Internet for These 10,000 Items
Nothing makes me feel quite as impulsive as a good online sale. There’s always so many exclamation points; everything is on the brink of selling out; and I somehow always seem to want an item that has the words “low in stock” next to it. I throw things into my cart digitally (and physically back when that was a thing) with no semblance of my budget in mind. It’s what my mother calls reckless but what I call saving money. Neither of us is entirely in the wrong.
Nordstrom has a way of particularly sending me off the deep end because its sales are always so major with items that go out of stock instantly. But I never spend the time doing the research that I should to confirm I’m getting the best price, and I speak with experience when I say there is no worse feeling than thinking you’re saving money and realizing too late that you could have saved more. Thankfully Nordstrom took all of these worries into its own hands with its latest price-matching sale.
For a limited time only, Nordstrom is matching the prices on over 10,000 items to confirm you have the lowest possible price on the internet. This includes deals on Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Rag & Bone jeans and even Prada accessories. I’d continue to wax poetic about how good these prices are, but nearly everything is low in stock; there are exclamation points everywhere; and I can almost guarantee nothing will be in stock for long. So trust me and shop the best deals below quickly — I speak from experience.
Best Designer Deals
- Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses, $204 (Originally $272)
- Michael Kors Felix Slip-On Sneaker, $109 (Originally $145)
- Maje Tweed Minidress, $334 (Originally $445)
- Vince Slip Skirt, $177 (Originally $295)
- Alice + Olivia Pointelle Shonda Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater, $188 (Originally $250)
Best Denim Deals
- Mother the Hustler High Waist Ankle Fray Jeans, $149 (Originally $198)
- AG the Prime Mid Rise Crop Cigarette Jeans, $149 (Originally $188)
- Paige Cindy High Waist Destroyed Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $165 (Originally $219)
- Rag & Bone Ripped Straight Leg Ankle Jeans, $144 (Originally $255)
- Agolde'90s High Waist Loose Fit Jeans, $149 (Originally $198)
Best Shoe Deals
- Steve Madden Revised Chelsea Boot, $90 (Originally $130)
- Stuart Weitzman Sondra Combat Boots, $488 (Originally $650)
- Franco Sarto Harmond Square Toe Boot, $84 (Originally $139)
- Vince Cabria Lace Up Boot, $345 (Originally $395)
- Allsaints Sarris Bootie, $261 (Originally $348)
Best Accessory Deals
- Frame Les Second Medium Tote, $338 (Originally $450)
- MCM Large Klara Monogram Leather Hobo, $750 (Originally $850)
- The Marc Jacobs The Cushion Leather Shoulder Bag, $350 (Originally $450)
- Baublebar Smiley Face Huggie Earrings, $27 (Originally $36)
- Zoe Chicco Thin Wire Double Cuff, $128 (Originally $160)
