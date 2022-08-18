Fashion This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend Is on Sale at Nordstrom Ahead of Fall Get a pair for as low as $73. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on August 19, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Over-the-knee boots are a must-have silhouette for fall; with the right bottom pairing, they wear well in rain, wind, snow, or sun. As great as they might be, finding the perfect pair of over-the-knee boots is no small feat thanks to a plethora of options available, plus inspiration from social media, runways, and celebrities. Amidst all the noise, we recommend following this Amal Clooney-approved trend for all your boot dreams. Beloved for her sophisticated and carefree style choices, Clooney has convinced us to try out cork wedges, chainmail dresses, and so many over-the-knee boots. Among our favorites is a recent work trip she had to New York where she styled her thigh-highs with a gray cowl-neck sweater dress, leopard-print coat, and gold accessories. Not to mention the time the humanitarian wore a structured cardigan and light trench coat with her knee-high boots. Fortunately for us (and our feet), Nordstrom has over-the-knee boot options with lug soles, waterproof exteriors, suede, leather, and a variety of heel heights. There's literally a pair for every occasion and style. Get ahead of your fall wish list with our six favorite over-the-knee boots, all on sale now. Totême Croc-Embossed Over-the-Knee Boot Courtesy Season after season, Totême's Croc-Embossed Over the Knee Boot will quickly become an essential part of your wardrobe. Featuring Totême's signature square toe, it has a back zip closure and is roomy enough to tuck in pants or leggings. Shop now: $436 (Originally $1,090); nordstrom.com BP. Everlee Over-the-Knee Boot Courtesy A perfect tribute to autumnal colors, the BP. Everlee Over-the-Knee Boot is a luscious tan color that pairs great with monochromatic and tonal looks, as well as bold prints. The boot offers a sleek finish with a shiny patent-leather outer material. Shop now: $73 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com BCBGMAXAZRIA Marsha Faux Fur Over-the-Knee Boot Courtesy A faux fur lining makes the BCBGMAXAZRIA boot a great option for colder temperatures. Not to mention the black colorway will bring an edgy contrast to your winter whites. Shop now: $265 (Originally $369); nordstrom.com Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32 Azalea Wang Surg Thigh-High Platform Boot Courtesy Set yourself up for a sizzling fall with these dramatic red platform boots. The best part: This pair is equally as comfortable as it is fashionable. They can work as an accent in your wardrobe or be worn as a color-blocking statement piece. Shop now: $80 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com Khaite Charleston Over-the-Knee Boot Courtesy Khaite, a Katie Holmes-approved brand, is well-known for its craftsmanship, and that doesn't just stop with clothing. The Charleston Over-the-Knee Boots have great height, but the thick, block heel makes them comfortable to wear all day long. Team these with a tiered dress, ruffle skirt, or black jeans for a chic look all season long. Shop now: $594 (Originally $1,980); nordstrom.com Jessica Simpson Aleta Thigh-High Boot Courtesy Slip in and out of these pointy-toe boots thanks to an elastic insert and side zip closure. Whether you like to wear them all the way up or scrunched for a ruched effect, these are a great fall option for all your mini dresses and skirts. Shop now: $112 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit