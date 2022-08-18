This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend Is on Sale at Nordstrom Ahead of Fall

Over-the-knee boots are a must-have silhouette for fall; with the right bottom pairing, they wear well in rain, wind, snow, or sun. As great as they might be, finding the perfect pair of over-the-knee boots is no small feat thanks to a plethora of options available, plus inspiration from social media, runways, and celebrities. Amidst all the noise, we recommend following this Amal Clooney-approved trend for all your boot dreams.

Beloved for her sophisticated and carefree style choices, Clooney has convinced us to try out cork wedges, chainmail dresses, and so many over-the-knee boots. Among our favorites is a recent work trip she had to New York where she styled her thigh-highs with a gray cowl-neck sweater dress, leopard-print coat, and gold accessories. Not to mention the time the humanitarian wore a structured cardigan and light trench coat with her knee-high boots.

Fortunately for us (and our feet), Nordstrom has over-the-knee boot options with lug soles, waterproof exteriors, suede, leather, and a variety of heel heights. There's literally a pair for every occasion and style. Get ahead of your fall wish list with our six favorite over-the-knee boots, all on sale now.

Totême Croc-Embossed Over-the-Knee Boot

Courtesy

Season after season, Totême's Croc-Embossed Over the Knee Boot will quickly become an essential part of your wardrobe. Featuring Totême's signature square toe, it has a back zip closure and is roomy enough to tuck in pants or leggings.

Shop now: $436 (Originally $1,090); nordstrom.com

BP. Everlee Over-the-Knee Boot

Courtesy

A perfect tribute to autumnal colors, the BP. Everlee Over-the-Knee Boot is a luscious tan color that pairs great with monochromatic and tonal looks, as well as bold prints. The boot offers a sleek finish with a shiny patent-leather outer material.

Shop now: $73 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Marsha Faux Fur Over-the-Knee Boot

Courtesy

A faux fur lining makes the BCBGMAXAZRIA boot a great option for colder temperatures. Not to mention the black colorway will bring an edgy contrast to your winter whites.

Shop now: $265 (Originally $369); nordstrom.com

Azalea Wang Surg Thigh-High Platform Boot

Courtesy

Set yourself up for a sizzling fall with these dramatic red platform boots. The best part: This pair is equally as comfortable as it is fashionable. They can work as an accent in your wardrobe or be worn as a color-blocking statement piece.

Shop now: $80 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Khaite Charleston Over-the-Knee Boot

Courtesy

Khaite, a Katie Holmes-approved brand, is well-known for its craftsmanship, and that doesn't just stop with clothing. The Charleston Over-the-Knee Boots have great height, but the thick, block heel makes them comfortable to wear all day long. Team these with a tiered dress, ruffle skirt, or black jeans for a chic look all season long.

Shop now: $594 (Originally $1,980); nordstrom.com

Jessica Simpson Aleta Thigh-High Boot

Courtesy

Slip in and out of these pointy-toe boots thanks to an elastic insert and side zip closure. Whether you like to wear them all the way up or scrunched for a ruched effect, these are a great fall option for all your mini dresses and skirts.

Shop now: $112 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com