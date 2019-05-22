Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, and Basically Every Other Celeb Loves Wolford — And It's 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom Brian Ach/Getty Images

It’s been a huge few weeks for luxury intimates brand Wolford, but in a way that’s nothing new. The Austrian brand has been a leader in hosiery and lingerie since the ‘50s and, with the support of fashion icons like Helmut Newton, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vivienne Westwood, it’s made a category as pragmatic as tights a status symbol.

Over the past month or two, some of the biggest names in entertainment have been spotted donning Wolford pieces to major events. Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson each separately sported a pair of opaque tights in April while promoting Avengers Endgame, meanwhile Priyanka Chopra wore a white Wolford bodysuit on Burn This opening night.

Last week, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Connelly twinned in matching Wolford tights front row at the Louis Vuitton Cruise show, and just yesterday, Adriana Lima was spotted in a bodysuit from the brand at Cannes Film Festival.

Customers love Wolford for its flattering, shaping properties and high-quality design. Basics like tights and stockings are made to last much longer than drugstore pairs and will look more finished, too.

As luxury items, Wolford tights can run into the $70 range, but today, thanks to Nordstrom’s famously price tag-busting Half-Yearly Sale, you can buy them for 50 percent off. It’s rare to find such deep discounts on this beloved brand, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Nordstrom’s limited supply sell out completely before the sale ends on June 2.

Shop the celeb-loved designer tights, starting at just $33 at Nordstrom.com.