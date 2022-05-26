Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
If you don't have a swimsuit for Memorial Day weekend, no worries. Nordstrom's famous Half-Yearly Sale is here with nearly 30,000 deals, discounts up to 60 percent, and prices starting at $3. There's even a neon green Topshop ribbed swimsuit for $14, which should serve as a huge indicator of just how major the deals are — and they've arrived a full two days before the holiday weekend has even begun.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is notorious for being extremely expansive, and you'd have to shift through over 400 pages of deals to truly see the range of items marked down, from classic wardrobe essentials to over-the-top statement pieces. Everything is up for grabs for hundreds to thousands of dollars off, like Ugg sandals and even Proenza Schouler bags. Shopping the major event is also a nice way to ease into your Memorial Day sale shopping spree, or get it all done well before the holiday weekend starts. Personally, we've been counting down the days for this very moment.
While the sale has plenty of classics discounted, like Kate Spade's sunny, aptly named Smile crossbody bag for under $120 or the ever-popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker for just $60, it's also known for big deals on emerging brands. This time around, the Half-Yearly Sale has a leopard Ganni swimsuit for $117, a pair of fashion editor-loved Nodaleto Mary Jane pumps for $510, and the most editorial beach cover up by Isa Boulder for under $500. In other words, there's something for everyone, from the person looking to stock up on basics (these $39 Topshop Mom shorts are calling your name) to the fashion nerd looking to add a new covetable bag to their collection (we'd suggest this timeless Khaite hobo).
Since everyone is busy, whether it be mentally checking out of work or packing for a beach getaway, we've gone ahead and done the work of narrowing down the very best 25 deals below. You truly can't go wrong, but be sure to act fast. While the sale does last through June 5th, all of the very best deals have already quietly started selling out. If you need us, we'll be lounging on a beach somewhere in one of these on-sale Zimmerman swimsuits.
Shop the very best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale deals, below.
Best Designer Deals
The best place to start your shopping is in Nordstrom's covetable designer section, where Proenza bags that rarely go on sale are included, and the shoes spotted on everyone's feet in the front row at fashion shows are hundreds off.
- Proenza Schouler Dia Croc Embossed Leather Bag, $1,137 (Originally $1,895)
- Khaite Remi Leather Hobo Bag, $840 (Originally $1,400)
- Nodaleto Bulla Chunky Platform Mary Jane Pump, $510 (Originally $850)
- Cecilie Bahnsen Lilly Embroidered Midi Skirt, $1,242 (Originally $2,070)
- Isa Boulder Arglye Dress, $492 (Originally $820)
Best Bag Deals
You can never have enough bags, and Nordstrom makes expanding your collection easy with so many incredible options for under $200, from name brands and emerging designers alike.
- Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag, $348 (Originally $498)
- Kate Spade Small Smile Crossbody Bag, $119 (Originally $198)
- Staud Acute Shoulder Bag, $245 (Originally $350)
- Ganni Recycled Leather Saddle Bag, $263 (Originally $375)
- Simon Miller Lopsy Bag, $118 (Originally $295)
Best Shoe Deals
Whether you're preparing for summer wedding season, or just need a pair of shoes to slip into while running to Pilates in the morning, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has it all — for as little as $55.
- Stand Studio Isla Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $132 (Originally $220)
- Nodaleto Bulla Stella Boot, $510 (Originally $850)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $60 (Originally $75)
- Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal, $98 (Originally $140)
- Ugg Fluffita Slipper, $55 (Originally $120)
Best Clothing Deals
These sales are notorious for being the perfect place to stock up on wardrobe basics and essentials you normally wouldn't want to splurge on. From mom shorts to midi skirts, your summer wardrobe has never been more affordable.
- Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts, $39 (Originally $56)
- Free People Borderline Knit Wrap Midi Skirt, $47 (Originally $78)
- Skims Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit, $48 (Originally $58)
- Levi's Ripped High-Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $76 (Originally $108)
- Madewell Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress, $58 (Originally $138)
Best Swimwear Deals
Somehow swimsuit season is here, and if you haven't started thinking about it yet, there's luckily plenty of bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups up for grabs, including a handful of luxe options that aren't typically on sale this close to summer.
- Good American Always Fits One-Piece, $63 (Originally $89)
- Topshop Square Neck Bikini Top, $7 (Originally $19); bottom, $7 (Originally $17)
- Zimmerman Tropicana Floral Two-Piece Swimsuit, $165 (Originally $235)
- Ganni Core Gathered One-Piece Swimsuit, $117 (Originally $195)
- Jade Swim Halo One Shoulder Bikini Top, $96 (Originally $120)