Nordstrom’s Top-Rated Coat Is Less Than $40 for Black Friday

People give a lot of airtime to the Cinderella narrative, but in my experience, finding a well-fitting slipper has never been an issue. I mean, I get that it’s made of glass but a size 6 is a size 6, honey.

Well-fitting coats, on the other hand, are a beast to track down. And if you’re looking for one that’s under $100? Forget it. Thankfully, thousands of Nordstrom shoppers think they’ve found one that’s ended their search, and it’s marked way, way down today.

Thread & Supply’s Double-Breasted Peacoat has over 2,100 near-perfect ratings from die-hard reviewers, and, in fact, it’s Nordstrom’s top-rated coat on the site. Some love the coat’s versatile cut — the hip-length crop puts it somewhere between coat and jacket — while others are hyped on the style. This classic coat is a low-effort way to make any outfit feel put-together.

“With the price being so low, I was truly expecting to be disappointed in the quality but this coat is amazing,” writes one buyer. “Quality construction, stitching, the buttons and lining — I'm so happy and so in love with this coat! I got it in Olive and it's beautiful. Definitely going to be my go-to jacket this season.”

While the coat usually retails for $58 (seriously, that’s it?), as part of Nordstrom’s vast Black Friday sale, you can get it today for just $38.

Shop Nordstrom’s top-rated, customer-loved coat for $38 today at Nordstrom.com.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $58); nordstrom.com

