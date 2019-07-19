10 Fall Staples You Can Get on Major Discount at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is about as close to Christmas as it can get for fashion people outside of actual Christmas. This two-week event brings with it markdowns on clothes, shoes, accessories, bags, beauty, and even home goods. As of 12:30 p.m. ET today, the notorious Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to the general public.

We know it’s the height (and heat) of summer right now but, after meticulously browsing the huge selection of discounted items, we’ve found that the best approach to shopping this major sale is to stock up on everything you need for fall — it’s got every essential you’ll need for the whole season.

As the sale has been open to Nordy Club members since last Friday, some items are already beginning to sell out. Shop our top picks for fall that you can get on major discount today today before they run out of stock, and see the full sale live on Nordstrom.com.

Topshop Supersoft Deep Hem Crewneck Sweater

Shopping for fall sweaters when you work in an air conditioned office is a no-brainer — and also immediately rewarding, since there’s no need to wait months before you can show off your new favorite piece. This plush longline crewneck by Topshop is a versatile addition to any transitional wardrobe, and comes in three baby-soft colors, Pink, Gray Marl, and Camel.

To buy: $44 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

Levi’s Ribcage Super High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Let me pivot into first person real quick here because I need to tell you something about these jeans. Not only are these the best new style on Levi’s lineup, beating out even the ever-popular Wedgie cut, they’re secretly actually the ‘Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ for how damn universally flattering they are. The proportions are so on point I barely even reach for my other denim since adopting these, and every time I wear them, friends and strangers ask me where I got them. Do yourself a favor and don’t sleep on the Ribcage cut, especially not at 30 percent off.

To buy: $65 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Theory Oaklane Wool & Cashmere Wrap Coat

Successful fall styles hangs on the power of a good coat. If you plan ahead and start off early with an absolute showstopper, your entire wardrobe for the season will fall into place. Wait too long to get the outerwear that will bowl everyone over, and you’ll just be playing catch-up. Set this season’s tone with a truly autumnal cashmere wrap coat by Theory that’s as luxurious and elegant as it is comfy and practical.

To buy: $589 (Originally $895); nordstrom.com

Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot

The classic Hunter rain boot isn’t just a surefire staple for fall 2019, it’s pretty much in style every fall. This celeb-loved welly is a silhouette that’s proved its staying power, and this season, it just became that much easier to travel with, thanks to a new super-flexible, packable design. You won’t have to compromise on style, comfort, or space in your suitcase on rainy trips, all for a sweet $50 off.

To buy: $99 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

MCM Sarah Leather & Visetos Canvas

Get ready to welcome luxury bag brand MCM back into the spotlight in a big way. The German travel goods company has been flirting with a new identity as of late, taking strides including tapping Billie Eilish as its spokesperson. The younger, fresher face it’s putting forward luckily doesn’t sacrifice quality, as its product lineup is as sleek and well-made as ever. Get one of its timeless pieces for a great price before heightened demand makes discounts a thing of the past.

To buy: $529 (Originally $795); nordstrom.com

Something Navy Water Resistant Plaid Glossy Trench Coat

With fall’s cool, gorgeous weather, also comes fall’s unpredictable weather. When that rainstorm hits just as you’re leaving the house, you’ll be happy to have something practical, stylish, and set apart from the sea of black and army green that dominates in incumbent conditions. This glossy plaid overcoat from Arielle Charnas of Something Navy’s collaborative line with Nordstrom is just the thing to lift your mood under gray skies.

To buy: $99 (Originally $159); nordstrom.com

Halogen Bias Cut Midi Skirt

The swishy midi skirt is hurdling full force through summer with no signs of slowing down into fall. While we may be ready to give the #leopardmidiskirt a rest, we’ve got plenty of room in our hearts (and closets) for cappuccino-hued polka dot edition. Pair with a chunky knit and understated sneakers for an autumnal take on trend.

To buy: $59 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Leather pants may be the ultimate temptation for the cooler months with their Parisian vibe, but have you ever actually lasted the day in a pair? Spare yourself from the hot box hell of genuine leather and opt for a forgiving pair of faux leather leggings, like this especially flattering pair from shapewear geniuses Spanx.

To buy: $65 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Nestel Knee High Boot

Heed the yeehaw agenda this fall with a pair of python knee-highs. A far cry from Britney-era snake charmer print, this sophisticated black-brown-tan scale-textured leather operates as a neutral with a twist, adding an interesting twist to your look without overpowering. What’s more, these Camuto boots are supremely comfortable, thanks to their chunky heel and softened leather.

To buy: $160 (Originally $240); nordstrom.com

Max Mara Mantide Pleated Silk, Linen & Wool Crop Pants

A solid pleated pant is a wardrobe necessity year-round, but it’s in the fall that we most feel their power. After months of flowy and mini things covering (or not covering) our legs, we’re ready to step out in a power trouser. Thankfully, this pair is still lightweight enough to carry us from late summer through at least late-fall, and their blush tone promises to take the edge off of bulkier ensembles.

To buy: $389 (Originally $640); nordstrom.com