Cardigans Are Dominating the Best-Sellers List at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Either the air conditioning in our offices is too damn high, or we’re all getting really excited for fall. Thirteen days into Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, best-selling products are emerging, and the category at the forefront might surprise you: It’s cardigan season, baby.

That’s right. Above the sandals we’re shopping for August’s beach visits and the shorts we’ll wear into early September, it’s Nordstrom’s on-sale cozy knit wraps we’re adding to our carts more than anything else.

When viewing the sale in order of top-selling items, six of the top 25 items purchased are cardigans, making up 24 percent of the list. That stake beats out shoes, bags and accessories, and tops, each making up 16 percent of the list, respectively.

A variety of cardigan styles are getting love at the sale, from longline to circle front to grandma knit. As with everything at the sale, we’re blown away by the cardigan markdowns at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale event, and we can’t think of a better time to stock our closets for fall than right now.

Shop the six best-selling cardigans from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale below, and see the full selection of marked-down cardis at Nordstrom.com.

To buy: $32 (Originally $49); nordstrom.com

To buy: $36 (Originally $55); nordstrom.com

To buy: $77 (Originally $116); nordstrom.com

To buy: $39 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com

To buy: $46 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

To buy: $45 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com