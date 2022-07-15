Fashion Out of 6,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, These Are the 22 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping Save up to 70% on designer fashion from Isabel Marant, Manolo Blahnik, and more. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Everyone who knows me knows I am incapable of walking into a store without buying something (no, seriously). Even when there was a store that only sold pencils in the Lower East Side, I found a way to leave with not one, but two bags (pencils, as it turns out, make great gifts). Naturally when Nordstrom's famous Anniversary Sale rolls around, I spend hours scouring through the thousands of deals to narrow down the very best that I will inevitably, without fail, buy. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially kicked off today, July 15, which means I lost sleep last night scrolling through everything from an adorable tiny $5 porcelain cup (the most affordable thing on sale) to a $465,645 Bony Levy diamond ring — the most expensive thing on sale, and likely the most expensive thing I've ever seen "on sale." Aside from wondering who will be the person to buy that ring (there's only one left, so act fast!), I went ahead and found the 24 very best deals, from a By Far Leather Top Handle Bag I want to wear everywhere to a pair of Manolo Blahniks I think everyone needs to wear to a postponed wedding this year. By Far Micro Crush Leather Top Handle Bag I've never met a scrunchie I didn't break — a result of having thick, heavy hair — and I go through a 100-pack of hair ties faster than anyone on this earth. When I saw the By Far micro crush bag I had to laugh, because while it is a bag, it looks like a scrunchie that is probably the correct size for my hair. Aside from possibly being an unexpected (but great) hair adornment, the leather bag looks buttery soft, which, in my opinion, is the sign of a great bag. And while I hate being caught with a hair tie on my wrist, I wouldn't mind being seen with this scrunchie-like bag wrapped around my arm. Courtesy Shop now: $238 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com Shop More Nordstrom Anniversary Bag Deals: Daupinette Stamp Tote, $210 (Originally $525) Tory Burch Kira Denim Shoulder Bag, $314 (Originally $448) Wandler Penelope Calfskin Leather Shoulder Bag in Dusk Sky, $528 (Originally $880) Chopova Lowena Ding Long Shoulder Bag, $489 (Originally $815) Isabel Marant Jaso Wooden Slide Sandal My sister and I got a pedicure at the same time just over a week ago, and somehow, my toenails are the only ones with already-chipped paint. This happens to me often, so she insists I must be doing something wrong (pointing out imperfections is every little sister's secret talent) — and I'm starting to wonder if it's because impractical footwear is my kryptonite. Find me a pair of shoes that will cause me to bleed and blister, and my heart will sing. Not because I'm a masochist, but because I have a penchant for platforms, square toes, and statement heels (ideally made to look like flowers). That being said, I'm trying to introduce more practical flat footwear into my wardrobe, and I can't imagine a better place to start than with these studded $177 (!!!) Isabel Marant sandals that are on sale for a whopping 70 percent off retail price. Courtesy Shop now: $177 (Originally $590); nordstrom.com Shop More Nordstrom Anniversary Shoe Deals: Isabel Marant Jaso Wooden Slide Sandal, $177 (Originally $590) Khaite Venice Slide Sandal, $272 (Originally $680) Steve Madden Brooklyn Clog, $44 (Originally $110) Rag & Bone Retro Sneaker, $200 (Originally $275) Manolo Blahnik Mairena Sandal I'll be the first to admit: I don't know much about weddings. It's a shame because I feel like I've been invited to hundreds of them since the beginning of the year; many of my friends and family members got engaged right before what felt like the apocalypse in March 2020, which means a lot of them are now getting married in the apocalypse known as 2022. I currently do not have enough heels for this — the apocalypse or the weddings. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale gives me the perfect excuse to convince myself I can (and absolutely should) splurge on a pair of Manolo Blahniks. Nordstrom has many shoes from the designer marked down for hundreds less, like these Mairena sandals, which further feeds into my delusion that fate (and every bride out there) wants me to get a pair. Courtesy Shop now: $537 (Originally $895); nordstrom.com Shop More Nordstrom Anniversary Designer Deals: Balenciaga Mallorca Sabot Mule, $393 (Originally $875) Proenza Schouler Float Crisscross Strap Slide Sandal, $297 (Originally $495) Loewe Anagram Tote Love Small Bag, $1,239 (Originally $1,850) Jil Sander Echo Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag, $894 (Originally $1,490) Wales Bonner Djembe Cotton Crochet Tank, $260 (Originally $650) Louisa Ballou Heatwave Mesh Cover-Up Dress The thing about getting a dog no one tells you is that when it's 90 degrees in the middle of July in New York City, you have to leave the confines of your AC three times a day (against your will) to take them on a walk (against their will). But I've decided that if I have to walk outside in the scorching sun and sweat while pouring a bottle of water on my panting pug, I want to at least look good while doing it. This aptly named Louisa Ballou Heatwave mesh cover-up dress feels like the perfect dog walking (and watering) uniform for the occasion. Courtesy Shop now: $273 (Originally $455); nordstrom.com Shop More Nordstrom Anniversary Clothing Deals: Cecilie Bahnsen Camden Smocked Bodice Dress, $728 (Originally $1,820) Frame Le Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $167 (Originally $285) Free People Jayde Micro High Waist Denim Shorts, $47 (Originally $78) Skims Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit, $34 (Originally $58) Puppets and Puppets Bleach Out Rib Trompe l'Oeil Polo, $510 (Originally $850)