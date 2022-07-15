The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty

The event we've all been waiting for is finally here: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Kicking off in the wee hours this morning, the massive two-week sale has more than 6,000 discounted items across categories like clothing, bags, shoes, beauty, and home. While Nordstrom cardholders were able to get their hands on these deals last week, the sale is now open to everyone. Although there's ample time to shop, we recommend taking a look at this sale now, as some of the more popular items (read: wedding guest-ready silk dresses for $105 off) are bound to sell out.

Unlike other sales with more inclusions than exciting deals, this one features brands we know and love, like Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, AllSaints, Madewell, Olaplex, Good American, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. We combed through thousands of offerings on the site and found several celeb-loved designers on sale. Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim brand Rag & Bone has several pairs discounted, including a high-waisted, straight-leg pair that's down to $150 — a third of the original price. Another beloved Jen's denim choice is also on sale; Jennifer Garner has opted for Joe's Jeans several times before, and many of the brand's typically pricy pairs are currently discounted, like this skinny jean for under $100.

The controversial shoe worn by Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and plenty more, is also on sale. In fact, a few Ugg styles are discounted, including the ultra-comfortable Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper. We're also seeing tons of summer-ready dresses and sandals, plus bags we'd only consider buying at these reduced rates — we see you, Coach Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag for nearly $150 off. And we haven't even touched on the skincare finds that are more than worth an honorable mention, like this NuFace starter kit for $135 that's a $209 value.

Check out all 40 of our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks, below.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Bag Deals

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

