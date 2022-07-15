The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty

Shop the 40 best finds starting at $5, including Rag & Bone jeans for $75 off.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Main Roundup
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

The event we've all been waiting for is finally here: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Kicking off in the wee hours this morning, the massive two-week sale has more than 6,000 discounted items across categories like clothing, bags, shoes, beauty, and home. While Nordstrom cardholders were able to get their hands on these deals last week, the sale is now open to everyone. Although there's ample time to shop, we recommend taking a look at this sale now, as some of the more popular items (read: wedding guest-ready silk dresses for $105 off) are bound to sell out.

Unlike other sales with more inclusions than exciting deals, this one features brands we know and love, like Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, AllSaints, Madewell, Olaplex, Good American, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. We combed through thousands of offerings on the site and found several celeb-loved designers on sale. Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim brand Rag & Bone has several pairs discounted, including a high-waisted, straight-leg pair that's down to $150 — a third of the original price. Another beloved Jen's denim choice is also on sale; Jennifer Garner has opted for Joe's Jeans several times before, and many of the brand's typically pricy pairs are currently discounted, like this skinny jean for under $100.

The controversial shoe worn by Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and plenty more, is also on sale. In fact, a few Ugg styles are discounted, including the ultra-comfortable Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper. We're also seeing tons of summer-ready dresses and sandals, plus bags we'd only consider buying at these reduced rates — we see you, Coach Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag for nearly $150 off. And we haven't even touched on the skincare finds that are more than worth an honorable mention, like this NuFace starter kit for $135 that's a $209 value.

Check out all 40 of our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks, below.

Nordstrom Anniversary Main Roundup
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Main Roundup
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Bag Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Main Roundup
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Main Roundup
Courtesy

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom half-yearly-sale
Nordstrom's Famous Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and Prices Start at $3
Nordstrom Last Minute Deals
The 20 Best Last-Minute Deals to Shop Before Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Ends
Nordstrom Early Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Just Released 22,000 Black Friday Deals Early, and Prices Start at $2
Nordstrom Anniversary Sales Roundup
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Bags, Shoes and More, With Prices Starting at $5
Nordstrom Designer Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom Just Added 15,000 New Deals to Its Major Black Friday Sale, and Prices Start at $3
cyber monday deals
The 50 Best Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before They're Gone for Good
I'm a Fashion Writer and These Are the TK Nordstrom Labor Day Sale Deals I'm Shopping
I'm a Fashion Writer, and Here's What I'm Shopping From Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Tory Burch Sale
Tory Burch's Major Fourth of July Sale Is Here Early, and These Are the 25 Best Deals to Shop
Ugg Cyber Monday Restock
The 'It' Uggs of the Season Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom
Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Bags, Shoes, and Accessories
Nordstorm Half-Yearly Sale Roundup
Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom half-yearly sale roundup
Act Fast: There Are 27,000 Deals Left in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, but Only for Two More Days
Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade's Secret Flash Sale Has Designer Bags for Up to 40% Off — but Only Until Tonight
Rue La La and Sorel and Ugg Boot Sale
This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Hollywood's Go-To Winter Boots for as Little as $69