The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty

InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle The event we've all been waiting for is finally here: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Kicking off in the wee hours this morning, the massive two-week sale has more than 6,000 discounted items across categories like clothing, bags, shoes, beauty, and home. While Nordstrom cardholders were able to get their hands on these deals last week, the sale is now open to everyone. Although there's ample time to shop, we recommend taking a look at this sale now, as some of the more popular items (read: wedding guest-ready silk dresses for $105 off) are bound to sell out. Unlike other sales with more inclusions than exciting deals, this one features brands we know and love, like Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, AllSaints, Madewell, Olaplex, Good American, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. We combed through thousands of offerings on the site and found several celeb-loved designers on sale. Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim brand Rag & Bone has several pairs discounted, including a high-waisted, straight-leg pair that's down to $150 — a third of the original price. Another beloved Jen's denim choice is also on sale; Jennifer Garner has opted for Joe's Jeans several times before, and many of the brand's typically pricy pairs are currently discounted, like this skinny jean for under $100. The controversial shoe worn by Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and plenty more, is also on sale. In fact, a few Ugg styles are discounted, including the ultra-comfortable Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper. We're also seeing tons of summer-ready dresses and sandals, plus bags we'd only consider buying at these reduced rates — we see you, Coach Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag for nearly $150 off. And we haven't even touched on the skincare finds that are more than worth an honorable mention, like this NuFace starter kit for $135 that's a $209 value. Check out all 40 of our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks, below. Courtesy Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (Originally $98) Madewell Smocked Square-Neck Cotton-Blend Dress, $85 (Originally $128) Zella Live-In High-Waist Leggings, $33 (Originally $59) AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket, from $330 (Originally $529) Outdoor Voices the Exercise Dress, $75 (Originally $100) Tahari ASL Stretch Crepe Side Knot Dress, $80 (Originally $129) Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, $150 (Originally $225) Vince Satin Midi Slip Dress, $190 (Originally $295) Good American Bold Shoulder Cutout Rib Dress, $90 (Originally $139) Joe's Jeans the Icon Skinny Jeans, $100 (Originally $168) Courtesy Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Bag Deals Frame Le Signature Tote, $320 (Originally $478) Kate Spade All Day Gingham Print Large Tote, $150 (Originally $248) Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag, $250 (Originally $395) Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag, $215 (Originally $325) Kate Spade Bradley Breezy Stripe Leather Bifold Wallet, $70 (Originally $110) AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag, $150 (Originally $190) Rebecca Minkoff Edie Quilted Leather Wallet on a Chain, $132 (Originally $198) Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack, $123 (Originally $185) Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch, $246 (Originally $328) Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case, $610 (Originally $875) Courtesy Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream, $50 (Originally $98) Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $11 (Originally $16) Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eyeliner Duo, $32 (Originally $44) T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron, $114 (Originally $170) NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $135 (Originally $209) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $59 (Originally $92) Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, $86 (Originally $128) Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit, $39 (Originally $68) Nars Orgasm Blush Duo, $40 (Originally $64) Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Duo, $49 (Originally $80) Courtesy Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $60 (Originally $90) Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed-Toe Slingback Pump, $250 (Originally $375) Chinese Laundry Yanti Slide Sandal, $47 (Originally $70) Sam Edelman Ethyl Low-Top Sneaker, $60 (Originally $90) Cole Haan Vandam Pointed-Toe Slide Sandal, $110 (Originally $160) Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper, $70 (Originally $100) Dolce Vita Pama Sandal, $80 (Originally $125) Linea Paolo Amyx Loafer Mule, $80 (Originally $120) Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot, $77 (originally $115) Sam Edelman Uma Knee-High Boot, $160 (Originally $250) Was this page helpful? 