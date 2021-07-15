I'm a Fashion Writer, and I'm Shopping These 15 Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals
In the summer, it's beyond easy (and often encouraged) to lose track of time. Who cares what day of the week it is when you're laying out at the beach, enjoying a lobster roll, or profusely sweating on the subway? However, there is one date worth remembering this season: July 28, 2021. What happens on July 28, you might wonder? Well, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on that date, and it's something I look forward to all year.
Is something two weeks in the future too far off to keep in your summer brain? Thankfully, you can start sale shopping right now: Nordstrom just majorly marked down 18,000 items, and prices start at $2. It's a shopping pre-game, just to get the blood flowing. And by the time the real big sale rolls around, they'll likely be gone.
In these instances, my strategy is to always start in the slightly secret designer section most people don't know exists. It's there that Nordstrom compiles everything from Tory Burch to Victoria Beckham at huge markdowns. This time around, there's a fashion-editor favorite, the Coperni leather top-handle bag, for $354, which often sells out before it goes on sale. Alongside the up-and-coming brand that's about to be everywhere, there are also classics from Valentino Garavani and Mansur Gavriel for hundreds of dollars less.
After I take a look there, I often search for some comfortable staples. This time around, even Katie Holmes's famous Common Projects sneakers, which she often wears on repeat, are marked down to under $250. That's almost as rare a discount as the one I'm seeing on the Ugg Fluff Yeah platforms, another celeb-loved staple — they're now just $75. If you're looking to lean into the Y2K style revival, consider the Vince platform flip-flop for $117.
Finally, Nordstrom has quite a bit of steals on some key wardrobe pieces, like an Isa Boulder knit bra that Katie Holmes looks like she'd call a cab in. Even Free People, a brand known for its flowy summer dresses, is included, and its best-selling ″Ain't She a Beaut″ puff-sleeve dress is just $77.
The moral of this story? Even if you don't know what day it is, you need to shop Nordstrom's early sale now. And don't forget to save July 28 on your calendar for the real sale showdown. It'll be here before you know it.
Shop the best early deals ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Bag Deals
- Kate Spade Medium Knott Satchell, $197 (Originally $328)
- Valentino Garavani Small Atelier Rouches 04 Edition Ruffle Leather Hobo, $1,314 (Originally $2,190)
- Coperni Swipe Leather Top Handle Bag, $354 (Originally $590)
- Mansur Gavriel Mini Leather Zip Bucket Bag, $325 (Originally $465)
- Tory Burch Perry Croc Embossed Leather Tote, $334 (Originally $470)
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Shoe Deals
- Common Projects Achilles Low Top Sneaker, $241 (Originally $482)
- Simon Miller Cross Dip Platform Sandal, $225 (Originally $375)
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $75 (Originally $110)
- Vince Nell Platform Flip Flop, $117 (Originally $195)
- Tory Burch Howell Sneaker, $133 (Originally $258)
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Clothing Deals
- Chloé Cutout Yoke Short Sleeve Sweater, $398 (Originally $995)
- Victoria Beckham Leopard Skirt, $450 (Originally $750)
- Isa Boulder Bravery Knit Bra, $56 (Originally $140)
- Free People Ain't She a Beaut Puff Sleeve Ruched Dress, $71 (Originally $118)
- Madewell Perfect Vintage Retro Pocket Jeans, $77 (Originally $128)