Nordstrom's New Shop Is a Major Game-Changer for Sustainable Fashion

Discovering the best eco-friendly brands just became a whole lot easier. On August 23, Nordstrom officially announced that it's joining the G7 Fashion Pact, a global group of 37 luxury retailers that are working to minimize the negative impact fashion has on the planet.

So what does this all mean for Nordy shoppers? Well, Nordstrom launched Sustainable Style on its website. It's a shopping category that highlights brands using eco-friendly manufacturing processes as well as those with high social responsibility standards. In the Sustainable Style section, you'll also find labels that give back and are using materials that are sustainably sourced.

There are more than 2,000 products, from the prettiest dresses to cool sneakers, and plenty of items ring in under $100.

"Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that we have a responsibility to leave the world better than we found it," Gigi Ganatra, VP of corporate affairs and PR at Nordstrom, explains in a release. "In the fast-changing world of retail, it's also essential to continually evolve our business not only to better meet customers' needs and expectations, but also to support our communities and protect our environment."

Nordstrom's also working hard to make its own supply chain process a bit more eco-friendlier, reducing materials used to ship items and helping customers donate clothes.

Check out some of our favorite affordable, eco-friendly items from the Sustainable Shop below and shop the entire collection here.

Shop It: Reformation Rou Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com.

Shop It: Treasure & Bond Rainey Mule, $90; nordstrom.com.

Shop It: Chelse28 Cowl Neck Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com.