3 Non-Cheesy Fourth of July Outfits You Can Wear Again

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong
Jul 01, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Admit it: We all have that one über patriotic clothing item we leave lonely and untouched in our closets—only to dust off once Fourth of July festivities roll around each year (our deepest apologies to you, knit American flag sweater). Same goes for full-on red-white-and-blue ensembles complete with a “Party Like It's 1776” graphic tee—you just can’t wear that outfit again in, say, October.

If you want to wear something a little more subtle this year, then look no further. Here, three Fourth of July outfits that aren’t so on-the-nose.

1 of 3 Courtesy (6)

LOOK ONE

In this look, you might've hit up the local flower market, newest brunch spot, or maybe a Fourth of July BBQ. Who knows? 

Shop the look: Free People top, $58; freepeople.com. Free People super flare denim, $78; freepeople.com. Free People loafers, $98; freepeople.com. Hat Attack straw tote, $105; shopbop.com

2 of 3 Courtesy (6)

LOOK TWO

Get yourself a bodysuit that can do both—this one from Panarea Couture doubles as both a layering piece and swimsuit so you can go from the pool to dinner and back.

Shop the look: DL1961 denim jacket, $188; shopbop.com. Panarea Couture one-piece, $280; panareacouture.com. Gucci skirt, $1,980; net-a-porter.com. Mercedes Salazar earrings, $173; shopbop.com. Adornmonde bracelet, $82; adornmonde.com. Zara sandals, $23 (originally $30); zara.com.

3 of 3 Courtesy (6)

LOOK THREE

Not quite 1776, but it'll do. Here's an outfit with major cool girl vibes that won't look out of place at a barbeque or just out and about in the city.

Shop the look: Krewe sunglasses, $275; krewe.com. Gucci leather beret, $410; gucci.com. 3x1 crop flare pants, $245; 3x1.us. Topshop tee, $28; topshop.com. Kendall + Kylie bag, $177 (originally $295); kendall-kylie.com. Archive Shoes boots, $396; archiveshoes.com.

