3 Non-Cheesy Fourth of July Outfits You Can Wear Again

Admit it: We all have that one über patriotic clothing item we leave lonely and untouched in our closets—only to dust off once Fourth of July festivities roll around each year (our deepest apologies to you, knit American flag sweater). Same goes for full-on red-white-and-blue ensembles complete with a “Party Like It's 1776” graphic tee—you just can’t wear that outfit again in, say, October.

VIDEO: Celebs Celebrating Fourth of July

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you want to wear something a little more subtle this year, then look no further. Here, three Fourth of July outfits that aren’t so on-the-nose.