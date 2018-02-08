Black Tights That Aren't a Total Snoozefest 

There was a time in your life when the word "tights" was associated with words like "itchy" and "uncomfortable." Now, thanks to modern technologies and things like advanced stretch fabrics, tights aren't so bad. In fact, tights have become street style staples, making spring dresses totally plausible to wear during the winter. Wacky colors, fun prints ... all fair game, even as an adult.

But for those of you a bit too shy for rocking out in a candy-stripe or animal print, sticking to the tried-and-tested black tight is totally acceptable. And you have loads of options. Here, our favorite non-snooze-fest-y tights.

