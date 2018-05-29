14 Swimsuits That Will Hide the Fact You Missed Your Wax Appointment

By Alexis Bennett and Lashauna Williams Updated May 29, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
I don't know about you, but for me, the most annoying part of bikini season is scheduling regular wax appointments. It's vexing that something so natural makes people feel so uncomfortable. But this year, I'm more in a IDGAF mood—well, sort of.

Instead of religiously scheduling waxes this summer, I'm stocking up on swimsuits that will hide any stray hairs. You can, honestly, wear whatever the heck you want (wax or no wax). But if you're looking for ways to keep your bikini area covered (like I am), the swimsuits below will come in handy.

Adeline Cut Out Bow One Piece Swimsuit

$123.00
Curve Necklace Detail Swimsuit

$68.00
Rainbow Crochet Stripe Swimsuit

$38.00
Taza Bikini

$51.00
Edge Swimsuit

$555.00
Palm Springs Eyelet One Piece

$225.00
Flutter Tropical One-piece

$25.00
The Bailey cutout two-tone swimsuit

$160.00
Arden ruffled one-shoulder stretch-crepe swimsuit

$430.00
Melody Bullet cutout swimsuit

$410.00
Indie Plunge Convertable Bikini top and Mid Rise Bottoms

$NaN
Bill ruched halter neck bikini top and briefs

$NaN
Essential Sliding Halter Bikini Top and High Waisted Bottom

$NaN
