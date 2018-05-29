14 Swimsuits That Will Hide the Fact You Missed Your Wax Appointment
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
No Wax Bikini
I don't know about you, but for me, the most annoying part of bikini season is scheduling regular wax appointments. It's vexing that something so natural makes people feel so uncomfortable. But this year, I'm more in a IDGAF mood—well, sort of.
Instead of religiously scheduling waxes this summer, I'm stocking up on swimsuits that will hide any stray hairs. You can, honestly, wear whatever the heck you want (wax or no wax). But if you're looking for ways to keep your bikini area covered (like I am), the swimsuits below will come in handy.
Adeline Cut Out Bow One Piece Swimsuit
Curve Necklace Detail Swimsuit
Rainbow Crochet Stripe Swimsuit
Taza Bikini
Edge Swimsuit
Palm Springs Eyelet One Piece
Flutter Tropical One-piece
The Bailey cutout two-tone swimsuit
Arden ruffled one-shoulder stretch-crepe swimsuit
Melody Bullet cutout swimsuit
Indie Plunge Convertable Bikini top and Mid Rise Bottoms
Bill ruched halter neck bikini top and briefs
Essential Sliding Halter Bikini Top and High Waisted Bottom
