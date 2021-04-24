These Buttery Soft, Butt-Lifting Leggings Celebs Love Have Made Me Forget All My Others
The Butt-Lifting Leggings That Celebs Love Have Made Me Forget All My Others
Lucy Hale, Jasmine Tookes, and Irina Shayk are fans of the buttery-soft pants.
Earlier this month, I unpacked a fresh activewear set from Noli Yoga that the brand sent me to test, and from the moment I saw it, I knew it was going to be my new favorite workout attire.
When it comes to clothes, it’s rarely love at first sight for me. I need to try it on and experience the fit before I can really say whether I like it, but something about the Noli Yoga set had me at hello. The fact that celebrities like Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk, Sofia Richie, and Jasmine Tookes were fans of the label piqued my interest in the first place, and once I felt the set in my hand, I forgot about all my other leggings and sports bras
“Butter” is the only way to describe the Noli Yoga MVP Leggings and coordinating Core Sports Bra. Picture the softest thing you’ve ever touched — a newborn’s skin, a Pashmina scarf — and I promise you that the Noli set is even softer. The set feels just as velvety on, like a second skin that I forget I’m wearing.
The leggings are high-rise and have no front seam, which prevents camel toe. They’re also designed with a compressive waistband that flattens, flatters, and stays put, even while jumping rope. The soft fabric is moisture-wicking when I sweat and shaping and sculpting at all times, but it still allows for ample movement. Not to mention, my butt looks better than ever when I wear these. Basically, the Noli Yoga leggings are everything I need, and that’s why they’re all I’ve been wearing for weeks now, save for laundry day.
The matching sports bra also deserves mention. The high-support top is made from the same silky-soft fabric, and it’s fully lined and moisture-wicking. It’s sleek and chic and could easily double as a crop top come summer. Just scroll down and look at the back.
It’s rare for me to work color into my predominantly black wardrobe, but this sky-blue Noli Yoga set is just too good not to wear. Shop it below.
