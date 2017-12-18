What It's Like to Spend Friday Night with a Victoria's Secret Model, Nina Agdal 

The Winter Wonderland Ball, now 19 years old, has always been one of the year's most stylish parties. This year’s Ball, held at the New York Botanical Garden, was nothing short of spectacular, with fashion industry’s chicest in attendance: Mia Moretti, Georgina Bloomberg, and Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal.

Agdal, beautifully dressed in a winter white lace Etro dress, let InStyle.com tag along as she got ready for the event of the holiday season. Here, follow as she chooses her look, hangs with her glam squad, and chills out before partying hard.

