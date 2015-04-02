WHAT SHE WORE Reed topped a gold sequined Nanette Lepore minidress with a tuxedo-inspired vintage blazer and added bangles from Dana Rebecca Designs, a studded clutch and zip-front sandals by Jimmy Choo
WHERE The Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Nikki Reed
