Shoppers Say This Flattering, $20 Adhesive Bra Even Lasts Through Outdoor Weddings in 100-Degree Heat

If you've ever gone shopping for a strapless bra, you'll know that they're not all created equally. Some dig into the skin while others don't exactly provide the best lift or coverage, and many often don't stay put. However, more than 8,700 Amazon shoppers seem to have found a comfy, flattering option that they love and "lasts all day," even in 100-degree weather — meet the Niidor Adhesive Bra.

The best-selling Niidor bra comes in several different colors and material options. You can opt for a nude silicone style, a black or white nylon-based lace style, or a smooth nylon and spandex mix available black and nude. Each style is backless, has a V-neck design that clips in the front, and is made with a 100 percent silicone adhesive that's skin-friendly and reusable, according to the brand. The bra is available in sizes A through G; if you're unsure of your size, the brand provides a size chart so you can choose accordingly. You can snag a Niidor bra starting at $20, and as a bonus, the bra also comes with two free nipple covers.

The bra is highly praised by customers for how well it stays in place as well as its ability to provide lift and coverage — so much so that hundreds of people rely on it when attending summer weddings. One shopper with a DD cup said they were "terrified" of "sweating the bra off" while attending a wedding in "unreasonably hot weather," but to their surprise, "it lasted all damn day." "My girls looked flawless and even stayed on for my trip with friends to an outdoor bar afterwards," they raved. "I'm talking like 8 hours here, with sweat, moving around, and outfit changes."

Another customer who wore the Niidor bra at a wedding in 90-degree weather said it "stayed in place the whole time" and gave them a "perky" look. "Honestly I wasn't expecting much since I have tiny boobs and have never had luck with anything strapless, but these were fantastic," they wrote.

If you're new to adhesive bras, putting on the Niidor bra is a little bit different than its traditional strapless counterparts. Before applying it, you'll want to prep your breasts with rubbing alcohol first to help it stick. Then, apply one cup at a time, and after you've adjusted the fit for each breast, hook the cups together with the buckle front. It may take a few times to nail the application down, but once you get the gist, you can dance the night away — without worrying your coverage will go poof.

It's also important to note that while the bra is advertised as true to size, some reviewers advise sizing up or down depending on your personal preference. One shopper recommends sizing down because "the smaller the bra, the more tightly it will squeeze the girls together," while another wrote that they sized up from a C to a D cup for "for more coverage."

All in all, if your strapless bra is letting you down, the Niidor Adhesive Bra could be the perfect fix for all of your backless and low-cut closet staples.

