Meet The Designer Behind Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress 

Pictured last November visiting the Middleton home while carrying an armful of dress bags, for months the rumors have been flying that the British couturier Giles Deacon was the designer behind Pippa Middleton's dress. And today as Pippa finally made her appearance in public today, the rumors were finally confirmed as true. Hand-crafted in London the dress featured a lace bodice embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt. Deacon said: "It’s a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion." Pippa also wore a bespoke veil, designed by Stephen Jones. The Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham. Underneath the layers of tulle, Pippa wore shoes by Manolo Blahnik, in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton is Married

This isn't the first big wedding for the Darlington born, London based designer. In 2011, he created model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy's wedding gown, a strapless, tiered dress that the bride wore to marry soccer player Peter Crouch. Just last year Deacon stopped showing at London Fashion week, shifting his focus instead on his couture business. His red-carpet gowns often make the best dressed lists, opulent and dramatic they many are inspired by dark fairy tales and have been worn by A-listers including Cate Blanchett, Sarah Jessica Parker and his girlfriend, Gwendoline Christie. Here the designer talks parties, Miss Piggy and why dressing up should always be fun...

On his own most memorable fashion buy...

"A Stephen Sprouse motorcycle jacket from a 1987 collection because it was an important piece from one of my favourite collections."

On his favorite London hangouts...

"Any old fashioned pub for drinks and there's a garden center in Chelsea I love to potter about in!"

On what he'd do if he wasn't a designer...

"I’d be a landscape gardener or illustrator."

On being playful with design...

"I think people definitely have more fun, I know I do! It brings a great sense of occasion; it can give you that boost. Everybody likes to feel that they’re looking great and interesting. I like things to have an impact, other designers go for the total opposite but that’s the thing I like. I think it can tell you a lot about peoples' characters. I like a bit of razz."

On designing for girlfriend Gwendoline Christie

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"She’s great to design for, she has a very clear idea of what she likes and it’s a lot of fun doing it, it’s great."

On the best red carpet party he's ever been to...

"I went to the Minions red carpet premiere which was really good fun because they had all the real giant minion people. Also, The Muppet Movie film premiere, that was good. I’ve met Kermit before but I’ve not met Miss Piggy. We had to do quite a long interview, that was pretty funny, she’s the biggest diva of anyone we’ve ever dressed, by far."

On his favorite celebrity look...

"Cate Blanchett at Cannes—it was an absolute treat and a half to get that! For it to go down as one of the most iconic dresses of that film festival, ever, was just beyond what I imagined. It was one of those pinch-yourself moments! The piece just worked so well and she looked extraordinary. She knows how to work that red carpet, does Cate."

On how to dress like a stylish extrovert

"I don't mean a weird extrovert, it’s like great extroverts of our time such as Grace Jones; they look like they’re having a really good time but come across as very nice. I think that’s the key to it."