Zara’s Latest SRPLS Collection Is the Stuff Streetwear Dreams Are Made Of

Utilitarian style has been all over the runways recently, but we wouldn’t necessarily call it a trend. Just think about all the times you’ve worn an army jacket or combat boots in your life. Doesn’t it always feels cool?

The team at Zara would certainly agree. Today the label is releasing the first batch of new designs for its latest SRPLS selection, a range of goes-with-anything streetwear inspired by classic surplus store silhouettes. In case you missed the label’s debut last fall, here’s how it works: There are two new collections per year, with three weekly “drops” each.

Standout pieces this time around include some supremely cool jumpsuits (including a streamlined black style that’s a perfect alternative to wearing a dress out on the weekend) and a cargo -pocket fleece you didn’t know you needed (but definitely do). Also, if you happen to have tiny human in your life to shop for, there are some irresistibly cute kid’s options, including a mini camo-print fleece. Squeee!

Keep scrolling to see some of our styles below and visit Zara.com to shop the full line.

Image zoom Zara tank top ($30), jumpsuit ($149), and boots ($249); zara.com . Photo: courtesy

Image zoom Zara shirtdress ($100) and boots ($229); zara.com. Photo: courtesy