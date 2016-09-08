This Is How 15 Fashion Designers Spent Their Summer in 2016

It's time for us to 'fess up: We're guilty of Insta-stalking designers as much as celebrities. For us, really, designers are our celebrities. They may not make movie magic with their on-screen appearance (the Olsen twins notwithstanding), but they do it behind the scenes, in their ateliers, whipping up sartorial dreams with their superior craftsmanship, their design vision, and their ability to bring everything, from otherworldly gowns to wearable separates, to life. And just like A-list celebrities who take the necessary time off after months of staying in character in front of rolling cams, fashion designers need their R+R as well (and perhaps, even last-minute inspiration), especially before diving into hell week, we mean, New York Fashion Week, where sleep deprivation becomes the norm and panic attacks come too often. So before these designers went back to work, this is how they spent their summer vacations, which ranged from lounging on a swan pool float upstate to globe-trotting to the other side of the world. Scroll through to see where they landed, but be warned: You might want to book a vacay immediately after.

Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade

Destination: Upstate New York

Fernando Garcia, Monse

Destination: Menorca, Spain

Laura Kim, Monse

Destination: Capri, Italy

Diane von Furstenberg

Destination: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Victoria Beckham

Destination: Mexico

Joseph Altuzarra, Altuzarra

Destination: Sag Harbor, New York

Humberto Leon, Opening Ceremony and Kenzo

Destination: Cuba

Jeremy Scott

Destination: Rome, Italy

Phillip Lim

Destination: Koh Ker, Cambodia

Zac Posen

Destination: Jamaica

Dao-Yi Chow, Public School and DKNY

Destination: Tokyo, Japan

Tory Burch

Destination: Spain

Stuart Vevers, Coach

Destination: Sante Fe, New Mexico

Brandon Maxwell

Destination: Austria

Derek Lam

Destination: Lisbon, Portugal