This Is How 15 Fashion Designers Spent Their Summer in 2016

It's time for us to 'fess up: We're guilty of Insta-stalking designers as much as celebrities. For us, really, designers are our celebrities. They may not make movie magic with their on-screen appearance (the Olsen twins notwithstanding), but they do it behind the scenes, in their ateliers, whipping up sartorial dreams with their superior craftsmanship, their design vision, and their ability to bring everything, from otherworldly gowns to wearable separates, to life. And just like A-list celebrities who take the necessary time off after months of staying in character in front of rolling cams, fashion designers need their R+R as well (and perhaps, even last-minute inspiration), especially before diving into hell week, we mean, New York Fashion Week, where sleep deprivation becomes the norm and panic attacks come too often. So before these designers went back to work, this is how they spent their summer vacations, which ranged from lounging on a swan pool float upstate to globe-trotting to the other side of the world. Scroll through to see where they landed, but be warned: You might want to book a vacay immediately after.
Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade
Destination: Upstate New York
Fernando Garcia, Monse
Destination: Menorca, Spain
Laura Kim, Monse
Destination: Capri, Italy
Diane von Furstenberg
Destination: Dubrovnik, Croatia
Victoria Beckham
Destination: Mexico
Joseph Altuzarra, Altuzarra
Destination: Sag Harbor, New York
Humberto Leon, Opening Ceremony and Kenzo
Destination: Cuba
Jeremy Scott
Destination: Rome, Italy
Phillip Lim
Prasat Koh Ker dates back to mid- 10th century!!! - look at its pyramid shape, uncanny resemblance to Mayan ruins?- how could they have been in such synchronicity being on completely different parts of the world!? #synchronicity #cambodia #nofear #letsgoseetheworld #knowledgeistheanswer #31globalcitizens
Destination: Koh Ker, Cambodia
Zac Posen
Destination: Jamaica
Dao-Yi Chow, Public School and DKNY
Destination: Tokyo, Japan
Tory Burch
Destination: Spain
Stuart Vevers, Coach
Destination: Sante Fe, New Mexico
Brandon Maxwell
Destination: Austria
Derek Lam
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal