See What All Your Favorite Celebs Wore on New Year's Eve

By Alexis Bennett
Jan 02, 2019 @ 2:00 pm
NBC/Getty Images

We are two days deep into 2019, but there are several celebrity outfits from New Year's Eve that we still can't get over. Did you see Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at NBC's televised event? The 49-year-old star made heads turn in a beaded, on-trend jumpsuit that was just as glamorous as any gown. Kelly Clarkson was also there, killing it in a red Calvin Klein dress ($1,960; net-a-porter.com).

For our favorite celebrity looks from NYE, televised or not, keep scrolling.

Kelly Clarkson

NBC/Getty Images

Wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, $1,960; net-a-porter.com.

Christina Aguilera

Getty Images

Wearing a custom Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag Coat, $1,295; normakamali.com.

Sofia Vergara

sofiavergara/Instagram

Wearing an Alexis Joya Strapless Pleated Dress, $783; saks.com.

Ciara

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

kyliejenner/Instagram

Wearing T by Alexander Wang, $995; net-a-porter.com.

Mariah Carey

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Wearing Yousef Aljasmi.

Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

traceeellisross/Instagram

Wearing a Galvan Sequin Dress, $1,412; matchesfashion.com.

Kendall Jenner 

kendalljenner/Instagram

Wearing an I.Am.Gia Naomi Top, $90; shopbop.com.

Kelsea Ballerini

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wearing an A.L.C. Leopard Top, $325; saks.com. A.L.C. Ruffle Skirt,  $345; neimanmarcus.com.

Bebe Rexha

beberexha/Instagram

Wearing Bryan Hearns.

Kylie Jenner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Wearing Maggie Marilyn, $455; net-a-porter.com.

Lauren Alaina

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wearing an Alix Bodysuit, $165; revolve.com. I.Am.Gia pants, $350; revolve.com

Jasmine Tookes

jastookes/Instagram

Wearing a Meshki Sequin Dress, $104; meshki.com.

Ella Mai

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images