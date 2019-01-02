See What All Your Favorite Celebs Wore on New Year's Eve

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

We are two days deep into 2019, but there are several celebrity outfits from New Year's Eve that we still can't get over. Did you see Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at NBC's televised event? The 49-year-old star made heads turn in a beaded, on-trend jumpsuit that was just as glamorous as any gown. Kelly Clarkson was also there, killing it in a red Calvin Klein dress ($1,960; net-a-porter.com).

For our favorite celebrity looks from NYE, televised or not, keep scrolling.

Kelly Clarkson

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, $1,960; net-a-porter.com.

Christina Aguilera

Image zoom Getty Images

Wearing a custom Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag Coat, $1,295; normakamali.com.

Sofia Vergara

Image zoom sofiavergara/Instagram

Wearing an Alexis Joya Strapless Pleated Dress, $783; saks.com.

Ciara

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

Wearing T by Alexander Wang, $995; net-a-porter.com.

Mariah Carey

Image zoom Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Wearing Yousef Aljasmi.

Lady Gaga

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image zoom traceeellisross/Instagram

Wearing a Galvan Sequin Dress, $1,412; matchesfashion.com.

Kendall Jenner

Image zoom kendalljenner/Instagram

Wearing an I.Am.Gia Naomi Top, $90; shopbop.com.

Kelsea Ballerini

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wearing an A.L.C. Leopard Top, $325; saks.com. A.L.C. Ruffle Skirt, $345; neimanmarcus.com.

Bebe Rexha

Image zoom beberexha/Instagram

Wearing Bryan Hearns.

Kylie Jenner

Image zoom SPW / SplashNews.com

Wearing Maggie Marilyn, $455; net-a-porter.com.

Lauren Alaina

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wearing an Alix Bodysuit, $165; revolve.com. I.Am.Gia pants, $350; revolve.com.

Jasmine Tookes

Image zoom jastookes/Instagram

Wearing a Meshki Sequin Dress, $104; meshki.com.

Ella Mai