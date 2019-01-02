See What All Your Favorite Celebs Wore on New Year's Eve
We are two days deep into 2019, but there are several celebrity outfits from New Year's Eve that we still can't get over. Did you see Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at NBC's televised event? The 49-year-old star made heads turn in a beaded, on-trend jumpsuit that was just as glamorous as any gown. Kelly Clarkson was also there, killing it in a red Calvin Klein dress ($1,960; net-a-porter.com).
For our favorite celebrity looks from NYE, televised or not, keep scrolling.
Kelly Clarkson
Wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, $1,960; net-a-porter.com.
Christina Aguilera
Wearing a custom Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag Coat, $1,295; normakamali.com.
Sofia Vergara
Wearing an Alexis Joya Strapless Pleated Dress, $783; saks.com.
Ciara
Kylie Jenner
Wearing T by Alexander Wang, $995; net-a-porter.com.
Mariah Carey
Wearing Yousef Aljasmi.
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Tracee Ellis Ross
Wearing a Galvan Sequin Dress, $1,412; matchesfashion.com.
Kendall Jenner
Wearing an I.Am.Gia Naomi Top, $90; shopbop.com.
Kelsea Ballerini
Wearing an A.L.C. Leopard Top, $325; saks.com. A.L.C. Ruffle Skirt, $345; neimanmarcus.com.
Bebe Rexha
Wearing Bryan Hearns.
Kylie Jenner
Wearing Maggie Marilyn, $455; net-a-porter.com.
Lauren Alaina
Wearing an Alix Bodysuit, $165; revolve.com. I.Am.Gia pants, $350; revolve.com.
Jasmine Tookes
Wearing a Meshki Sequin Dress, $104; meshki.com.