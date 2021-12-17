9 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas That Aren't a Dress, Starting With a $20 Metallic Top
As hard as it is to believe, 2021 is finally coming to an end—which means that if you haven't figured out what you're wearing for New Year's Eve just yet, now's the time. While there's nothing wrong with putting on a glamorous dress for the occasion — which you can do regardless of whether you're attending a big bash or staying in — why not switch things up by rocking a jumpsuit, skirt and top, or pair of dressy pants this NYE?
There's no time like the holidays to make a statement with your look, and luckily, Amazon has tons of gorgeous, festive outfit options perfect for an event like New Year's Eve. From eye-catching blazers that are bound to be conversation starters to stunning jumpsuits that'll let you dance in comfort all night long, these pieces are guaranteed to steal the show and make you say, "dress who?"
Below, we've rounded up nine customer-loved pieces from Amazon, all of which top out at $60; some are even as little as $20. And if you place your order now, you'll have your look in hand before New Year's. Keep scrolling to make a fashionable (and affordable) entry into 2022.
LightlyKiss V-Neck Sparkly Jumpsuit
This long-sleeve V-neck jumpsuit is practically begging to be worn out to a New Year's Eve celebration. It comes in more than a dozen color options, including a dazzling black and silver variety that'll have you looking like a disco ball (in a good way, we swear). Reviewers say that it's super stretchy and comfortable, too, with many people also noting that it provides a great fit on women of all different body types.
Shop now: $28–$36; amazon.com
Gamisote Cape Split-Sleeve Blazer
No, this isn't your typical blazer. For one thing, there's the shawl-like cape collar, and then there are the split sleeves, which, combined, give this item a cool, unique look ideal for nighttime parties. Wear it with a cami and jeans to let the piece stand out, or pair it with wide-leg pants for a scene-stealing look. "This cape was everything," said one happy customer. "I received so many compliments. It fit perfectly, the color was super cute, it was the right thickness. I'd definitely recommend."
Shop now: $39–$45; amazon.com
Floerns Velvet Flare Leg Pants
These velvet bell-bottomed pants are simply the coolest. They feature an elasticized high waist, so they'll look amazing paired with a crop top or blazer, and they come in 10 colors, including a beautiful olive green, lush burgundy, and classic black. "One of my favorite pants!" wrote one reviewer. "They're so comfortable and flattering. Really hugs your body and makes you look so tall too! I love them and wear them so much."
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
Ellacci Rhinestone Diamond Push-Up Bustier
If you're feeling sexy this New Year's Eve, check out this rhinestone bustier top, which goes great with wide-leg pants and high-waisted skirts. The comfortable straps are both adjustable and removable, so you can wear the top however you like, and the bust has lightly padded cups to provide extra support while you party it up all night. And trust us, you'll definitely want to celebrate in this eye-catching look.
Shop now: $46; amazon.com
Merokeety 2-Piece Knit Set
As nice as it is to rock a gorgeous outfit on New Year's Eve, you also want to be comfortable—and thanks to this knit top and skirt set, you won't have to choose. The cropped crew neck sweater has stylish bubble sleeves, while the matching high-waist mini skirt hugs the body and provides a cozy, relaxed feel. Order the set in one of 12 colors and pair it with short or tall boots to dress it up.
Shop now: $36; amazon.com
Relipop Ruffle-Hem Short Jumpsuit
For those planning on ringing in the new year somewhere warm (or who are just happy to be a little chilly in the name of fashion), this fun, flirty romper is the pick for you. The 14 style options include an elegant dark blue and a beautiful black-and-red floral pattern, and all the varieties feature a tie closure, high waist, and pleated hem. "If you wear this romper, be prepared for lots of approving stares, attention, and compliments!" wrote one customer. Sounds good to us.
Shop now: $25; amazon.com
Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt
This midi skirt is an absolute look. The pleated design and fitted but stretchy waistline give it such a fun, fresh feel, and with so many colors and pattern options to choose from, you can pair the skirt with practically anything — fitted tanks, sparkly crop tops, shiny blazers and more. Just take note that you might want to order a size down, as some reviewers say that the skirt runs a bit large.
Shop now: $25–$35; amazon.com
Allegra K Metallic Short Sleeve Top
Every one of the nine styles this metallic top comes in is a stunner. The textured fabric gives it serious shine, and the short sleeves and round neck provide a classic feel meant to be complemented with your coolest wide-leg pants or leather leggings (or faux — see below). "The colors in this top are just gorgeous," said one shopper, adding, "the Northern Lights/Aurora Borealis colors are exactly what I had hoped they would be." Just be warned: it is a little sheer, so you might want to wear a cami or bralette underneath.
Shop now: $20–$25; amazon.com
Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings
Just because you live in leggings all day long doesn't mean you can't wear them at night, too, especially when you have a pair as sexy as these. The faux leather material is form-fitting, super soft, and non-see-through, and the pants' high waist makes them especially great for crop tops. You can't go wrong with a classic black, but the navy and wine red options are also great picks for a festive New Year's Eve celebration.
Shop now: $60; amazon.com