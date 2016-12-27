The Best New Year's Eve Party Outfits from 10 Iconic Movie Scenes

New Year's Eve scenes are almost always the most climactic in movies: Will the guy show up to profess his love before midnight? Will the New Year's kiss be the start of something more? Will Carrie Bradshaw make it in time to Miranda's—and did she just take the subway?! Unfortunately, the countdown to the new year isn't as cinematic IRL—but at least your outfit can be.

In the name of research, we watched a marathon of iconic films with the most memorable New Year's Eve scenes that made us laugh, weep, sartorially envious, or a combination of all three. For some serious style inspiration, keep scrolling to see the most stylish on-screen New Year's Eve moments—though we can't promise the drama to go with it.