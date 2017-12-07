13 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Dazzle in This New Year's Eve

Lashauna Williams
Dec 07, 2017 @ 11:15 am

We're vastly approaching 2018 and that means it's time to invest in a beautiful New Year's Eve dress. This is one of the few times of the year that you can go out all out in sequins, minidresses, lace, and the texture of the season: velvet! We've gathered 13 of the best dresses to ring in the new year with style (including the stunner above by Simply Be). Scroll down to check out 12 other winners  (including one jumpsuit!) that are worthy of marking a debut on the biggest party night of the year.

Sequin Cape Dress by Eloquii

Sparkle and shine at any party you step into with this golden number. Pair with simple extras to let the dress be the star.

$150 SHOP NOW
Embellished front jumpsuit by Ashley Stewart

Forgo a traditional dress for a bedazzled jumpsuit that has massive sex appeal.

$49 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
sequined sheath dress by Eliza J

The perfect mix of textures! Velvet and sequin combine beautifully on the gold sheath.

$148 SHOP NOW
beaded star dress by Simply Be

Beautiful beading makes this dress feel special. Cluster stars and a v-neck add even more feminine touches.

$215 SHOP NOW
Sequin Velvet Dress by Forever 21+

Long-sleeve minis have had a moment on the red carpet for a few years now. Go for an affordable option with this number.

$38 SHOP NOW
Fringe Dress by Monif C

A simple sheath gets a refreshing makeover with a fringed cape. The beautiful wine color looks great on every skin tone.

$168 SHOP NOW
Velvet draped dress by Rachel Rachel Roy

Go for the textile of the season: velvet! The soft material mixed with this beautiful shade of green feels so luxe. Mix in beautiful jeweled earrings.

$50 (originally $106) SHOP NOW
Black Sequined Faux Wrap Dress by City Chic

Your figure can get lost in a flowy dress, but this one highlights the smallest part of your waist with a built-in sequin belt.

$70 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
Voluminous Flared Hi-Lo Dress by DebShops

A mix of volume and color are sure to make you standout, in the best way possible.

$50 SHOP NOW
Tantalizing Twist Dress by Kiyonna

Not every dress option has to be over-the-top for this festive holiday. This one offers a cinched waist and shoulder cutouts that highlight your figure and make you the star.

$50 (originally $106) SHOP NOW
Flowy Chiffon Dress With Beaded Neckline by Addition Elle

You can never go wrong with a chic LBD. This one has a great bejeweled collar, so you can forgo a necklace.

$140 SHOP NOW
Iconic Elegance Fit and Flare Dress by ModCloth

Go for a layered fit-and-flare design for a stylish (and smart!) silhouette.

$149 SHOP NOW

