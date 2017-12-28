The Best Workout Gear to Get You Motivated for 2018

Looking for one way to actually meet your New Year's fitness goals? Why not start with a new gym wardrobe! We rounded up some of the cutest (and functional) pieces to buy now that will have you feeling confident and ready to tackle those resolutions one squat at a time. From moisture wicking fabrics to techy extras, try these new updates that will keep you fashionable and ahead of the class the whole year long.

Shop our 12 picks below.

1 of 12 Courtesy

A METALLIC PUFFER VEST

Go for the gold (or in this case silver) with this shiny vest perfect for cold winter days to and from the gym. 

Athleta $126 (originally $168) SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

A BRIGHT SPORTS BRA

Try a sports bra in candy red to add a pop of color to your everyday neutral gear. 

Zella $35 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

A SPORTY SMARTWATCH 

If you're a runner, try this Apple smartwatch partnered with Nike to give you the best in fitness, fashion, and function. 

Apple $399 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

A GRAPHIC HOODIE

This retro inspired hoodie is great for warmups and weekend errands alike. 

LNDR $220 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

A CUTE NYLON SHORT

Water repellent and wind resistant, these track shorts are ideal for making your miles in style. 

Tory Sport $75 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

AN UPDATED CYCLING SHOE

Update your spin gear with shoes that also give back. Ten percent of each pair sold goes to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. 

New Balance $125 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

A MULTIFUNCTIONAL GYM BAG

This lightweight tote features well-organized storage inserts and even straps to carry your yoga mat. 

Eddie Bauer $50 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

A DESIGNER LOGO PIECE

A sure way to feel confident in your next classroom is bringing a little fashion into your workout wardrobe. 

Fendi $260 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

A PERFECT PULLOVER

A cute layering piece for cold morning runs or post-gym commutes in style. 

New Balance $75 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

A GYM TANK

This comfortable tank features a cute cutout back detail to show off a little skin. 

Under Armour $33 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

A BUM-SCULPTING LEGGING

Who doesn't need a little lift? Try these power mesh leggings for a great fit during any workout. 

Sweaty Betty $135 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

A TRAINING SHOE

Whether it is a 5k or full-marathon goal for 2018, start the new year with a pair of road running shoes with plenty of support and comfort. 

Brooks Running $120 SHOP NOW

