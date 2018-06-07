11 Uniquely Shaped (Yet Truly Shoppable) Sunglasses 

Lashauna Williams
Jun 07, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

You have your good old stand-ins: your aviator, your oversize oval ... and then the shape du jour (i.e. the Matrix tiny glasses). But is that all we get? One wild style a season and the tried-and-true classics that we so lovingly rely on? We think not. As editors, we scour the market to find the chicest and most original new products being produced globally.

Let's look at some unexpected sunglass shapes that we're finding oddly appealing.

Lou Lou

Lou Lou

Saint Laurent $420 SHOP NOW
Catwalk Style

Catwalk Style

Miu Miu $910 SHOP NOW
Kye

Kye

Kendall + Kylie $68 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

The Mirror Series Hippolyte

Komono $60 SHOP NOW
Paradise

Paradise

Karen Walker $220 SHOP NOW
Cat Eye Crystal Metal

Cat Eye Crystal Metal

Gucci $830 SHOP NOW
Noir De Vie

Noir De Vie

Le Specs $89 SHOP NOW
Turbo Wrap

Turbo Wrap

Stella McCartney $260 SHOP NOW
Bornt

Bornt

Acne Studios $360 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Vintage Clueless Square Sunglasses

Urban Outfitters $14 SHOP NOW
All Lens

All Lens

Moschino $300 SHOP NOW
Speed Limit

Speed Limit

Poppy Lissiman $115 SHOP NOW

