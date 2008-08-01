New Style Rules

InStyle.com
Aug 01, 2008 @ 1:31 pm
Let Your Roots Show
pinterest
Let Your Roots Show
A dark part used to mean you missed a salon visit. But imperfection can be cool, provided roots are only a few shades away from your highlights.

At left: Gwyneth Paltrow
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan/Sipa Press
Go Short for Black Tie
pinterest
Go Short for Black Tie
Yes, you can wear an LBD in a formal setting, but choose one with a beautiful detail such as a giant satin bow or a graceful tulip hem.

At left: Charlize Theron in Christian Lacroix
INF Goff
Stay in Sandals
pinterest
Stay in Sandals
No need to retire them yet. Strappy footwear looks great for fall with dark stockings (as do peep-toe pumps).

At left: Lucy Liu in Dior shoes
Jun Sato/WireImage
Grow Out Your Hair at 40
pinterest
Grow Out Your Hair at 40
Buck the trend to trim your tresses. But condition so your locks are as lush as Halle Berry's (at left). We like Pantene Pro-V Beautiful Lengths conditioner, $4; at drugstores.
2008 RockinExposures/Elevation Photos
Go Sleeveless
pinterest
Go Sleeveless
It’s time to rethink the jacket for fall-3.1 Phillip Lim, Diane von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein all showed sleeveless ones as a bold new option.

At left: Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Sex and the City.
Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin
Don't Match Your Stockings to Your Shoes
pinterest
Don't Match Your Stockings to Your Shoes
Last year: matching tights and ankle boots. This season: different hues for your heels, tights and-per Proenza Schouler-your gem-tone shift.

At left: Proenza Schouler, Fall 2008
Maria Valentino/MCV Photos
Pick a Print That Makes You Look Slimmer
pinterest
Pick a Print That Makes You Look Slimmer
Especially if it comes in the form of a flirty little camisole with strategically placed panels to streamline your figure.

At left: Silk Blackberry patched cami, Rebecca Taylor, $250; 914-793-0737.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Step Out in Colorful Lace
pinterest
Step Out in Colorful Lace
Fashion insiders normally find it tacky, but on the fall runways of Prada and Jean Paul Gaultier, the styles looked chic in orange, teal and chocolate hues.

At left: Maggie Gyllenhaal in Gaultier Paris
Michael Caronna/Reuters/Landov
Mix Your Metals
pinterest
Mix Your Metals
That old adage of wearing only silver or gold is gone: An armful of bangles in both-the shinier the ores the better-suddenly feels right.

At left: 18kt-gold Horsebit bracelet, Gucci, $3,990; gucci.com.
Matte sterling-?silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
Leather cuff, Juicy Couture, $58; 646-336-8151.
Vermeil Drop It bangles, Jules Smith, $237/2; julessmithdesigns.com.
Gold-plated and sterling-silver Bali bangles, Gorjana, $115 each; gorjana.com.
Hammered sterling-silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Fret No More About Hemlines
pinterest
Fret No More About Hemlines
Mom always said a coat should hit right at a dress?s hem, but for once she?s wrong. Designers have been flouting the rule with renewed vigor this season-and you should too.

At left: Katherine Heigl
Dan Herrick/Zuma
Let Your Brows Go Natural
pinterest
Let Your Brows Go Natural
Overly arched is out: The look is thicker but well groomed, like Camilla Belle?s (at left). Try Trish McEvoy Brow Builder gel pen, $32; nordstrom.com.
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
Marry Prints and Tweeds
pinterest
Marry Prints and Tweeds
Think Edwardian heroine meets British schoolboy and wear chiffon ruffles alongside gray glen plaid with abandon.

At left: Chloe, Fall 2008
Maria Valentino/MCV Photos
Don Sequins During the Day
pinterest
Don Sequins During the Day
A sparkly cami under your pinstripes just makes work more fun.

At left: Taylor Swift
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Line Your Lower Lash Line
pinterest
Line Your Lower Lash Line
But not in black: Go for a charcoal, taupe or even a mossy green. Try Pop Beauty In-Liner, $16; at sephora.com.

At left: Nicole Richie
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Match Your Necklace and Bracelets
pinterest
Match Your Necklace and Bracelets
Sounds old-fashioned, right? It?s not when you put giant cuffs with a wow-of-a-necklace.

At left: Balenciaga, Fall 2008
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Tease Your Hair Tall
pinterest
Tease Your Hair Tall
Smooth, flat-ironed hair has been the rule for years, but big hair looked fab on the runways at Christian Dior, where John Galliano orchestrated back-combed 'dos, and at Moschino, where curls were teased into beehives. So grab your fine-toothed comb: You want the lift at the top and back of the head, teasing roots outward several inches. The look is sixties retro, so modernize it with soft curls below the uplift.

At left: Victoria Beckham
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Be a Free Spirit
pinterest
Be a Free Spirit
...with fragrance, that is. The concept of having just one signature scent is a tad dated. What’s fresher is to put your favorites in rotation-one day a citrus, the next, a floral.

At left: Daisy Marc Jacobs eau de parfum $72/1.7 oz.; at Bloomingdale's
Burberry the Beat, $62/1.7 oz.; nordstrom.com
Miller Harris Le Petit Grain, $220/3.4 oz.; at Saks Fifth Avenue
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Swap Your Skinny Jeans for Pleated Trousers
pinterest
Swap Your Skinny Jeans for Pleated Trousers
Try on a pair of fall's tailored pants and notice how the lower waist and trim legs are more flattering than you would think.
Johns PkI/SplashNewsOnline.com
Belt Everything But Your Pants
pinterest
Belt Everything But Your Pants
Cinch a narrow belt over an evening jacket (as seen on fall runways).

At left: Claudia Schiffer
Fame Pictures
Rock Pastels All Year
pinterest
Rock Pastels All Year
Soft blues, pretty pinks and minty greens aren?t only for spring. Designers such as Chris Benz and Marc Jacobs switched up fall?s predictably dark palette with wool beauties in sherbet hues. Wear the soft stuff in eighties-inspired silhouettes like this voluminous coat. Or go "sexy secretary" with a pastel bow-front satin blouse.

At left: Tropical-wool coat, Chris Benz, $1,175; at Neiman Marcus.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Wear Horizontal Stripes on Top
pinterest
Wear Horizontal Stripes on Top
Release them from their bad rap as figure detractors: In a fitted top, with leggings and heels, they do good things for your curves (and have classic cool too).

At left: Mariah Carey
Marc Susset-Lacroix/WireImage
1 of 22

Advertisement
1 of 21 Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan/Sipa Press

Let Your Roots Show

A dark part used to mean you missed a salon visit. But imperfection can be cool, provided roots are only a few shades away from your highlights.

At left: Gwyneth Paltrow
Advertisement
2 of 21 INF Goff

Go Short for Black Tie

Yes, you can wear an LBD in a formal setting, but choose one with a beautiful detail such as a giant satin bow or a graceful tulip hem.

At left: Charlize Theron in Christian Lacroix
3 of 21 Jun Sato/WireImage

Stay in Sandals

No need to retire them yet. Strappy footwear looks great for fall with dark stockings (as do peep-toe pumps).

At left: Lucy Liu in Dior shoes
Advertisement
4 of 21 2008 RockinExposures/Elevation Photos

Grow Out Your Hair at 40

Buck the trend to trim your tresses. But condition so your locks are as lush as Halle Berry's (at left). We like Pantene Pro-V Beautiful Lengths conditioner, $4; at drugstores.
Advertisement
5 of 21 Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin

Go Sleeveless

It’s time to rethink the jacket for fall-3.1 Phillip Lim, Diane von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein all showed sleeveless ones as a bold new option.

At left: Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Sex and the City.
Advertisement
6 of 21 Maria Valentino/MCV Photos

Don't Match Your Stockings to Your Shoes

Last year: matching tights and ankle boots. This season: different hues for your heels, tights and-per Proenza Schouler-your gem-tone shift.

At left: Proenza Schouler, Fall 2008
Advertisement
7 of 21 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Pick a Print That Makes You Look Slimmer

Especially if it comes in the form of a flirty little camisole with strategically placed panels to streamline your figure.

At left: Silk Blackberry patched cami, Rebecca Taylor, $250; 914-793-0737.
Advertisement
8 of 21 Michael Caronna/Reuters/Landov

Step Out in Colorful Lace

Fashion insiders normally find it tacky, but on the fall runways of Prada and Jean Paul Gaultier, the styles looked chic in orange, teal and chocolate hues.

At left: Maggie Gyllenhaal in Gaultier Paris
Advertisement
9 of 21 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Mix Your Metals

That old adage of wearing only silver or gold is gone: An armful of bangles in both-the shinier the ores the better-suddenly feels right.

At left: 18kt-gold Horsebit bracelet, Gucci, $3,990; gucci.com.
Matte sterling-?silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
Leather cuff, Juicy Couture, $58; 646-336-8151.
Vermeil Drop It bangles, Jules Smith, $237/2; julessmithdesigns.com.
Gold-plated and sterling-silver Bali bangles, Gorjana, $115 each; gorjana.com.
Hammered sterling-silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
Advertisement
10 of 21 Dan Herrick/Zuma

Fret No More About Hemlines

Mom always said a coat should hit right at a dress?s hem, but for once she?s wrong. Designers have been flouting the rule with renewed vigor this season-and you should too.

At left: Katherine Heigl
Advertisement
11 of 21 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Let Your Brows Go Natural

Overly arched is out: The look is thicker but well groomed, like Camilla Belle?s (at left). Try Trish McEvoy Brow Builder gel pen, $32; nordstrom.com.
Advertisement
12 of 21 Maria Valentino/MCV Photos

Marry Prints and Tweeds

Think Edwardian heroine meets British schoolboy and wear chiffon ruffles alongside gray glen plaid with abandon.

At left: Chloe, Fall 2008
Advertisement
13 of 21 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Don Sequins During the Day

A sparkly cami under your pinstripes just makes work more fun.

At left: Taylor Swift
Advertisement
14 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Line Your Lower Lash Line

But not in black: Go for a charcoal, taupe or even a mossy green. Try Pop Beauty In-Liner, $16; at sephora.com.

At left: Nicole Richie
Advertisement
15 of 21 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Match Your Necklace and Bracelets

Sounds old-fashioned, right? It?s not when you put giant cuffs with a wow-of-a-necklace.

At left: Balenciaga, Fall 2008
Advertisement
16 of 21 Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Tease Your Hair Tall

Smooth, flat-ironed hair has been the rule for years, but big hair looked fab on the runways at Christian Dior, where John Galliano orchestrated back-combed 'dos, and at Moschino, where curls were teased into beehives. So grab your fine-toothed comb: You want the lift at the top and back of the head, teasing roots outward several inches. The look is sixties retro, so modernize it with soft curls below the uplift.

At left: Victoria Beckham
Advertisement
17 of 21 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Be a Free Spirit

...with fragrance, that is. The concept of having just one signature scent is a tad dated. What’s fresher is to put your favorites in rotation-one day a citrus, the next, a floral.

At left: Daisy Marc Jacobs eau de parfum $72/1.7 oz.; at Bloomingdale's
Burberry the Beat, $62/1.7 oz.; nordstrom.com
Miller Harris Le Petit Grain, $220/3.4 oz.; at Saks Fifth Avenue
Advertisement
18 of 21 Johns PkI/SplashNewsOnline.com

Swap Your Skinny Jeans for Pleated Trousers

Try on a pair of fall's tailored pants and notice how the lower waist and trim legs are more flattering than you would think.
Advertisement
19 of 21 Fame Pictures

Belt Everything But Your Pants

Cinch a narrow belt over an evening jacket (as seen on fall runways).

At left: Claudia Schiffer
Advertisement
20 of 21 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Rock Pastels All Year

Soft blues, pretty pinks and minty greens aren?t only for spring. Designers such as Chris Benz and Marc Jacobs switched up fall?s predictably dark palette with wool beauties in sherbet hues. Wear the soft stuff in eighties-inspired silhouettes like this voluminous coat. Or go "sexy secretary" with a pastel bow-front satin blouse.

At left: Tropical-wool coat, Chris Benz, $1,175; at Neiman Marcus.
Advertisement
21 of 21 Marc Susset-Lacroix/WireImage

Wear Horizontal Stripes on Top

Release them from their bad rap as figure detractors: In a fitted top, with leggings and heels, they do good things for your curves (and have classic cool too).

At left: Mariah Carey

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!