Shop the Best of the New Spring Fashion Arrivals

Even though we're just at the beginning of February, spring collections are starting to land in stores. We are finally getting a taste of the trends that debuted in September and October and are set to dominate the next several months, so there's no better time than now to shop.

What do you need to know fashion-wise about the season? Multicolored stripes are everything, crisp white blouses are far from basic, silky pajama pants epitomize chic, and feminine Spanish-inspired details are where it's at. From rainbow striped dresses at Sonia Rykiel to block heels courtesy of Tibi, and everything in between, ahead, the best dresses, skirts, accessories, pants, and more that just hit the scene.

