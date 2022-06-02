Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far

Needless to say, the bag is inescapable. The brand's modern take on the famous City Bag is on its way to being just as famed as the original, and — aside from Dua Lipa and every other girl you probably follow on Instagram — has already been seen on the likes of Alexa Demie and Kendall Jenner. Clearly, creative director Demna Gvasalia really knew what he was doing when he added the heart-shaped mirror charm, which is available for purchase on its own for over $2,000 less than the bag itself. Le Cagole is without a doubt the 'It' bag that'll define 2022. Now, all we need is for Mary-Kate or Ashley to wear one, and it'll be like 2001 all over again.