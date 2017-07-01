Our New Summer Obsession: Hunza G Swim 

emrata/instagram
Jenna Pizzuta
Jul 01, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Hunza G swimwear is sweeping the world of Instagram and our favorite bloggers' summer wardrobes by storm. The suits, made from a mix of thick seersucker and lycra, create a beautiful and flattering texture. And with endless options, ranging from sporty to feminine silhouettes, it's no wonder the British brand's bikinis are finding their way onto the bodies of every cool girl at the beach. Shop our top picks below.  

1 of 6 Courtesy

RED AND PINK CROSS BODY ONE-PIECE

Hunza G $190 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

HALTERNECK BIKINI SET

Hunza G $169 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

SEERSUCKER ONE-PIECE

Hunza G $125 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

YELLOW AND WHITE FRILL BANDEAU SET

Hunza G $157 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

NAVY FRILL ONE-PIECE

Hunza G $190 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

RED BANDEAU SET

Hunza G $230 SHOP NOW

