New Beauty Rules

Rethinking the Beauty Rules

THE NEW VIEW: Anastasia Soare, who tends to the arches of Catherine Deneuve and Oprah Winfrey, says that light blondes look best with brows that are at least two shades darker than their hair (as evidenced by Gwen Stefani), since fair brows can wash out the complexion. “Imagine how strange Marilyn Monroe would have looked with light blond brows,” she says. Experts also believe that women who go darker should keep their brows a shade or two lighter than their hair color to avoid any Groucho Marx or Frida Kahlo associations.



TIP: Run a clean spiral brush through brows to soften harsh-looking tinted brow gel.